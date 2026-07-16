Initial NTSB report says Tesla crash driver overrode self-driving mode

Wow.

The man who crashed a Tesla into a home in Katy, killing a 76-year-old woman, overrode the vehicle’s self-driving system before the crash, according to preliminary findings released Wednesday by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

The NTSB is investigating the June 19 fatal crash in which a Tesla Model 3 crashed into a Houston-area home, killing Martha Avila. The driver of the vehicle, 44-year-old Michael Butler, claimed the car was in autopilot at the time of the crash, according to responding authorities.

However, Butler was later arrested and charged with manslaughter after an investigation by Harris County law enforcement found he allegedly overrode Tesla’s self-driving mode. The NTSB’s preliminary findings corroborate that account.

“At the time of the crash, the driver had engaged Tesla’s Advanced Driver Assistance System, Full Self-Driving (Supervised),” the NTSB wrote on its website. “Electronic data recovered from the vehicle indicated that before the crash, the driver manually overrode [Full Self-Driving (Supervised)] by pressing the accelerator pedal to 100%, and the vehicle’s speed was greater than 70 mph when the crash occurred.”

The NTSB noted the report released Wednesday is preliminary and subject to change.

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In its Wednesday release, the NTSB said all aspects of the crash remain under investigation and it plans to issue “safety recommendations to prevent similar crashes.”