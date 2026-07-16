Initial NTSB report says Tesla crash driver overrode self-driving mode

Wow.
The man who crashed a Tesla into a home in Katy, killing a 76-year-old woman, overrode the vehicle’s self-driving system before the crash, according to preliminary findings released Wednesday by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).
The NTSB is investigating the June 19 fatal crash in which a Tesla Model 3 crashed into a Houston-area home, killing Martha Avila. The driver of the vehicle, 44-year-old Michael Butler, claimed the car was in autopilot at the time of the crash, according to responding authorities.
However, Butler was later arrested and charged with manslaughter after an investigation by Harris County law enforcement found he allegedly overrode Tesla’s self-driving mode. The NTSB’s preliminary findings corroborate that account.
“At the time of the crash, the driver had engaged Tesla’s Advanced Driver Assistance System, Full Self-Driving (Supervised),” the NTSB wrote on its website. “Electronic data recovered from the vehicle indicated that before the crash, the driver manually overrode [Full Self-Driving (Supervised)] by pressing the accelerator pedal to 100%, and the vehicle’s speed was greater than 70 mph when the crash occurred.”
The NTSB noted the report released Wednesday is preliminary and subject to change.
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In its Wednesday release, the NTSB said all aspects of the crash remain under investigation and it plans to issue “safety recommendations to prevent similar crashes.”
See here, here, here, and here for the background. The original reporting said that it was the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that opened the investigation; I assume it was delegated to the NTSB from there. As I noted in that first post, there was a previous fatal Tesla crash that was initially thought to have occurred while in full self-driving mode but turned out to be from human action. There’s a lot we still don’t know, and as ABC 13 notes, it looks like the driver is still in jail, so who knows when we will find out more. For now, this is what we know. TechCrunch has more.