Weekend link dump for July 26

“Can Trump Steal the Midterms? Six Takeaways from Our Election Investigation”. (Short answer: There are things he can do but he’s more limited than he would like, and there are things we all can do to stop him.)

“I don’t trust a customs official to know how people look different at different stages of pregnancy.”

“This Maine Lawsuit is Testing the Boundaries of Suing Federal Immigration Agents”.

“These Are the Worst ChatGPT Flyers You’ve Sent Us”.

“Once schools are open and accepting tax funds, few states then regulate what is taught, what qualifications employees should have or what funds may be spent on. But it’s not just the oversight that private schools get to avoid. They also are free to adopt policies — such as discriminatory admissions — that public schools cannot.”

“Trump’s Attacks on Elections Began with a Lost Emmy“. Some people really needed to listen to what Hillary Clinton was saying in 2016.

“The Blueprint to Save America’s Moms”.

“Elizabeth Warren And Other Democratic Lawmakers Warn Of Antitrust Issues With Fox-Roku Merger”.

“The People Own the Constitution, Not the Court”.

“The Kleptocrat Nesting Dolls Behind Trump’s Potemkin Gas Stations”.

RIP, Sylvia Bugg, PBS’ Chief Programming Executive and General Manager for General Audience Programming.

“A hell of a lot of people owe [Courtney] Stodden a hundred apologies.”

“ISBNdb explains that printed books published before 2022 are ideal for AI training data because they don’t include AI generated text.”

“The push to exclude trans girls from girls’ sports has never really been about transgender athletes. There’s a much bigger gender war that they are fighting about inherent, fixed biological difference.”

“France banned children under 15 from using social media on Tuesday, becoming the first country in the European Union to pass a blanket ban on the platforms as concerns grow worldwide over the harmful effects of digital content on kids.”

“A dinosaur’s value, like a painting’s or sculpture’s, derives from a protean mix of provenance, desire and authenticity—the last one hard to define, let alone prove, and in the case of an auction, up to the buyer to verify.”

“Without so much as a wave of his flipper, Neil the boisterous young elephant seal departed Tasmania this week, leaving behind a legion of fans – and questions about what happens when he gets even bigger.” Godspeed, Neil, see you next time.

Let the Muppets perform the Super Bowl halftime show, you cowards.

“OpenAI has revealed some of its most advanced AI models went rogue and hacked a start-up after it lost control of them during a security test.”

“A federal magistrate judge ruled Tuesday that President Donald Trump must turn over detailed financial information in connection with his defamation lawsuit against the BBC.”

RIP, Plas Johnson, saxophonist best known for his part in the iconic theme song to the movie The Pink Panther.

RIP, Dixon Dern, longtime Hollywood attorney who helped shape modern entertainment law.

RIP, Ruby Kless Sondock, legal trailblazer who was the first woman to serve on the Texas Supreme Court.

“Therein lies the brilliance of the film’s closing moments. What has been proved since its release, in the wake of #MeToo, is that no matter the degree of degradation, no matter how fundamentally disgraced an offender might be, the canceled figures in our midst have not been put to death. Whole decades still stretch out before us. Through hubris and inertia, these figures will reappear again and again, in ways that are distressing, shameful, or uncanny, because these days, nobody is deplatformed forever. There is all the incentive in the world for a silenced star to speak into the void once more—all it will cost them is their dignity.”

RIP, Kaylee Hottle, deaf actor who played the character of Jia in two Godzilla vs. Kong franchise movies.

RIP, James Means, Jr, UT Athletics Hall of Honor track star, the first Black athlete to compete in the Southwest Conference. He’s got an amazing story, click over and read it.

RIP, Hannah Rapp, boxer who worked as a fire and life safety inspector at Texas A&M University, killed in a road rage incident while bicycling.

“To Block Renewable Energy Projects, Texas Republicans Have Weaponized Conservation Concerns”.

RIP, Chris Anne Affleck, school teacher, civil rights activist, Freedom Rider, mother of Ben and Casey Affleck.

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