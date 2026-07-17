Another ICE roundup

Houston vowed to curb ICE cooperation. Police still waited hours for agents.

Houston police officers have spent hours at a time on traffic stops involving U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement since President Donald Trump took office last year – nearly six times longer, on average, than on all other stops, according to data obtained exclusively by the Houston Chronicle.

One traffic stop in May 2025, for instance, lasted five hours and seven minutes. The officer explained the delay in a summary of the incident report as “ICE hit on traffic stop.”

Officers continued spending far longer on traffic stops after calling ICE than on almost any other type of call, the city data show, even as Mayor John Whitmire and city council briefly limited how long officers should wait for ICE agents to pick up motorists with civil immigration warrants.

The findings offer one of the clearest pictures yet of how Houston police have worked with federal immigration authorities during the Trump administration, despite repeated efforts by city leaders to define, and at times limit, that relationship. That dynamic has come under renewed scrutiny following last week’s fatal ICE shooting of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, fueling calls for the agency to leave the city and resurfacing questions about the role local police play in immigration enforcement.

More than two-thirds of all traffic stops and other cases in which officers called ICE from the start of 2025 through late April tied Houston officers up for at least an hour, according to a Chronicle analysis, leading experts to question whether it was a good use of limited police resources in America’s fourth-largest city.

“I find it outrageous that when you could be patrolling or proactively responding to areas you know in the city that are high-crime areas, you’re instead waiting more than an hour for a civil violation,” said Jorge Colina, a retired Miami police chief who now runs a consulting business for law enforcement agencies. “If I were the chief, I would not allow that. I just wouldn’t.”

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Call records show that even as Houston city leaders briefly altered policies this year to limit HPD’s cooperation with ICE, clearance times on traffic stops still extended well beyond the norm when officers notified immigration agents.

After initially claiming that Houston police officers were not working with immigration enforcement, Whitmire in March directed officers to wait no more than 30 minutes for ICE agents to reach the scene. Records show, however, that these stops lasted an average of more than two hours even after Whitmire’s announcement.

Then, Whitmire and city council in April approved an ordinance instructing officers not to hold drivers with civil immigration warrants longer than the initial purpose of the stop. The length of those stops dropped to an average of about an hour – still roughly three times longer than the typical stop.

The council quickly walked back the new ordinance under pressure from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, however, and the length of traffic stops involving ICE crept back up the next week.

The policy reversal has left Houston police operating as they did since shortly after Trump took office last year. Officers are instructed to call ICE anytime they come across someone with a civil immigration warrant and wait “a reasonable amount of time” for an agent to come to the scene.

Most of the time, that has happened when an officer has pulled someone over for a traffic violation, city records show. Even when ICE has declined to pick up the motorist, data show, the encounters stretch far longer than the average traffic stop.