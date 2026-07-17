Another ICE roundup

Houston vowed to curb ICE cooperation. Police still waited hours for agents.
Houston police officers have spent hours at a time on traffic stops involving U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement since President Donald Trump took office last year – nearly six times longer, on average, than on all other stops, according to data obtained exclusively by the Houston Chronicle.
One traffic stop in May 2025, for instance, lasted five hours and seven minutes. The officer explained the delay in a summary of the incident report as “ICE hit on traffic stop.”
Officers continued spending far longer on traffic stops after calling ICE than on almost any other type of call, the city data show, even as Mayor John Whitmire and city council briefly limited how long officers should wait for ICE agents to pick up motorists with civil immigration warrants.
The findings offer one of the clearest pictures yet of how Houston police have worked with federal immigration authorities during the Trump administration, despite repeated efforts by city leaders to define, and at times limit, that relationship. That dynamic has come under renewed scrutiny following last week’s fatal ICE shooting of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, fueling calls for the agency to leave the city and resurfacing questions about the role local police play in immigration enforcement.
More than two-thirds of all traffic stops and other cases in which officers called ICE from the start of 2025 through late April tied Houston officers up for at least an hour, according to a Chronicle analysis, leading experts to question whether it was a good use of limited police resources in America’s fourth-largest city.
“I find it outrageous that when you could be patrolling or proactively responding to areas you know in the city that are high-crime areas, you’re instead waiting more than an hour for a civil violation,” said Jorge Colina, a retired Miami police chief who now runs a consulting business for law enforcement agencies. “If I were the chief, I would not allow that. I just wouldn’t.”
[…]
Call records show that even as Houston city leaders briefly altered policies this year to limit HPD’s cooperation with ICE, clearance times on traffic stops still extended well beyond the norm when officers notified immigration agents.
After initially claiming that Houston police officers were not working with immigration enforcement, Whitmire in March directed officers to wait no more than 30 minutes for ICE agents to reach the scene. Records show, however, that these stops lasted an average of more than two hours even after Whitmire’s announcement.
Then, Whitmire and city council in April approved an ordinance instructing officers not to hold drivers with civil immigration warrants longer than the initial purpose of the stop. The length of those stops dropped to an average of about an hour – still roughly three times longer than the typical stop.
The council quickly walked back the new ordinance under pressure from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, however, and the length of traffic stops involving ICE crept back up the next week.
The policy reversal has left Houston police operating as they did since shortly after Trump took office last year. Officers are instructed to call ICE anytime they come across someone with a civil immigration warrant and wait “a reasonable amount of time” for an agent to come to the scene.
Most of the time, that has happened when an officer has pulled someone over for a traffic violation, city records show. Even when ICE has declined to pick up the motorist, data show, the encounters stretch far longer than the average traffic stop.
If you’re unhappy with HPD’s response times, blame Greg Abbott first, and then Mayor Whitmire second for folding to him. We could be doing a lot better. Greg Abbott won’t even let us try.
This is a reminder that the FBI is not investigating ICE for shooting and killing Lorenzo Salgado Araujo. It’s investigating Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, for the purpose of covering ICE’s sorry ass.
The FBI sought a search warrant to seize plastic bags with “crystal-like substances” inside the van of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, who was fatally shot by an immigration agent last week. The FBI said it suspects methamphetamine, but the lawyer representing Salgao Araujo’s brother on Thursday said it was granulated salt.
“After consulting with my client and his family, our understanding is that this was granulated salt, which is paired with lemon and water as a homemade electrolyte mix used by outdoor workers in extreme Texas heat, not methamphetamine or any other illicit substance,” said Ruby Powers, a Houston immigration attorney representing Victor Hugo Salgado Araujo, who was the front passenger inside the van.
Powers said in a statement on Thursday that she is asking the FBI to expedite the testing so “their names can be cleared.
“But no test result, whatever it ultimately shows, will change the fact that deadly force was used against Lorenzo,” Powers said. “You cannot shoot first and ask questions later.”
[…]
An application for an FBI search warrant alleged that there were “small clear plastic bags” in Salgado Araujo’s van containing white “crystal-like substances.” FBI Special Agent David McNeilly, who filed the application, then wrote that he believed the substances could be methamphetamine based on the packaging and appearance.
The application was made public a day after it was filed in court on Tuesday, even though federal agents don’t typically publicize such information that quickly. Court records on Thursday didn’t indicate that the FBI had revealed what was collected from the van, or whether testing had been completed.
Harris County District Attorney Sean Teare — whose office is running its own investigation into the shooting — has also expressed doubt about the FBI’s suspicions in an interview with CNN, citing information that he said his team has but is not yet releasing.
“But my understanding is that this substance is being tested by the FBI, either today or in the next few days, and I think it’s so important to the public that those results be shared immediately,” Teare said in the Thursday interview.
Emphasis mine. That’s how you know this wasn’t on the up-and-up. We wouldn’t know anything about it if it were. More on this story from the Chron.
And finally, none of what is now happening is a surprise.
Araujo and [Johan Sebastián Durán] Guerrero are among some 20 people who have been shot at by immigration agents since September, according to the New York Times. And there have been at least 17 shootings of motorists by federal immigration officers during Trump’s second term, the Washington Post found.
“When you see now people losing their lives,” said Naureen Shah, the ACLU’s Director of Government Affairs, Equality Division, “it’s not surprising that it’s happening. It’s totally foreseeable in the most tragic way.”
A new ACLU report co-authored by Shah documents how these deadly ICE shootings were not only predictable; they fit into a broader pattern of reckless misconduct by the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement machine. Entitled “Agents of Chaos and Cruelty,” the report analyzes the ways in which this national deportation policing force has inflicted harm in communities around the United States.
The killings of Alex Pretti and Renee Good in Minneapolis, the report’s authors note, “were not the excesses of a few rogue officers.” They were “part of a pattern of civil rights violations arising from immigration enforcement—at a scale and severity without precedent in our nation’s history.”
After reviewing more than 1,200 immigration enforcement-related incidents across eight US states between January and December 2025, the ACLU found for instance:
- 432 incidents of misconduct by agents, including use of threatened force, intimidation tactics, and retaliation against observers and witnesses;
- 437 incidents likely involving racial profiling;
- 418 times agents pushed, shoved, tackled, or pinned people;
- 375 incidents involving use of force or threatened force by agents;
- 361 times agents deployed chemical irritants—132 of which were directed at individuals;
- Dozens of instances of excessive use of physical force that could have been deadly, including 52 times agents pressed knees and hands on people’s backs and necks;
- 76 times agents pulled people from cars.
“The incidents we reviewed,” the authors write, “indicate agents used force and the threat of force as default tactics and tools to coerce immediate compliance rather than to respond to a threat.” In more than 370 of the reviewed incidents, the agents were masked.
Abolish ICE. Hold everyone accountable for everything that they did during Trump II. And then we can go from there.