Meet Greg Abbott’s data center sugar daddies

Always follow the money.

The backlash to the Texas data center boom has Gov. Greg Abbott caught between some of his most dependable donors and his most reliable voters.

Several of the Republican governor’s most generous financial backers are increasingly investing in the boom that has voters in deep-red rural parts of the state up in arms, according to a Hearst Newspapers analysis.

They include real estate titan Ed Roski, Jr., who gave $1 million in April, and energy executive Kelcy Warren, who gave $500,000 in June. Both of their companies recently announced data center-related business deals.

The governor also took $500,000 donations this year from Rhett Bennett of Black Mountain, an energy company building data centers across Texas, and Elon Musk, the tech titan and AI developer who is pushing to send data centers to space.

The donations, shown in the governor’s latest campaign finance report filed this week, underscore how data centers are becoming lucrative business opportunities for an array of Texas industries, beyond just tech and AI companies using their servers.

Abbott has gone from touting Texas as the “epicenter of AI development” to vowing to push back against “AI data centers” in just a matter of months, as he came under mounting pressure from rural voters who polling shows are widely opposed to data center development near them.

“It’s pretty clear that for Republicans in the state in general — and the governor in particular — the backlash to this really creates conflict with what has been a traditional Republican strength and talking point, and that’s an emphasis on economic development,” said James Henson, a political scientist at the University of Texas at Austin.