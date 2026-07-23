Of course Paxton got paid in the Sorsby saga

The sun rises in the east, Texas is hot in July, Ken Paxton is for sale, etc etc etc.
Last month, Attorney General Ken Paxton waded into the explosive college football saga involving Brendan Sorsby, the Texas Tech University quarterback who had admitted to placing thousands of improper sports bets, including on his own team’s games, resulting in the NCAA declaring him ineligible to play.
In a June 11 letter, Paxton’s office warned the Big 12 Conference on behalf of Texas Tech that any move to sanction the university for fielding Sorsby would be “unlawful” and potentially expose it to $200 million in damages.
One day before he sent that letter, Texas Tech Board of Regents Chair Cody Campbell, one of Sorsby’s most public defenders, donated $274,300 to a fundraising committee supporting Paxton in his bid for U.S. Senate, according to campaign finance records newly filed with the Federal Election Committee Wednesday.
Campbell declined to comment on the record for this story. Paxton’s campaign did not respond to a request for comment or to questions about whether Paxton indicated to Campbell that his office would send the letter if he made the donation. Texas Tech also did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Campbell, a former Texas Tech lineman who has donated at least $25 million to the school’s athletics program, was appointed to the board of regents in 2021 and became chair in 2025. Throughout Sorsby’s eligibility drama, Campbell and Texas Tech vocally defended his right to play, casting him as a student in recovery from addiction and his situation the “outcome of a broken system.”
Campbell is also a major GOP donor. From 2016 onward, he gave $30,000 to Paxton’s state-level campaigns, and in this year’s Republican U.S. Senate primary, he donated to both Paxton and U.S. Rep. Wesley Hunt.
His June 10 donation to Paxton Victory, one of Paxton’s joint fundraising committees, appears to be among his largest contributions over the years. Campbell also previously gave almost $700,000 to Trump 47 Committee Inc. and $500,000 to MAGA Inc., President Donald Trump’s principal super PAC. Campbell gave another $300,000 to Gov. Greg Abbott’s campaign this year.
The same day Paxton sent the letter to the Big 12, Campbell also donated $100,000 to GOP attorney general nominee Mayes Middleton, the Galveston state senator vying to replace Paxton. Campbell supported U.S. Rep. Chip Roy in the primary and runoff, but this donation makes him Middleton’s largest donor in the post-runoff period.
See here for the background. Hey, he got a good price for his services, and he needs the cash, so what else is there to say? It’s the Ken Paxton experience, in one tidy story.
Throughout Sorsby’s eligibility drama, Campbell and Texas Tech vocally defended his right to play, casting him as a student in recovery from addiction and his situation the “outcome of a broken system.”
MAGA logic
One kid at one school being held accountable for chronic bad judgement and unethical/illegal acts equals, “broken system.”
Hundreds of officers shooting unarmed people across the nation, with missing/altered BWC video or, bystander video that conflicts with officer’s written reports and little to no accountability equals, “aberration/anomaly.”