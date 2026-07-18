Rainbow Pride banners

Our crosswalk replacements.

Where Montrose’s rainbow crosswalks once stood, new rainbow banners will serve as indicators of LGBTQ+ pride.

In October, the city removed the neighborhood’s iconic rainbow crosswalks to comply with Gov. Greg Abbott’s directive to remove “non-standard surface markings, signage and signals,” a move that prompted the removal of rainbow crosswalks across Texas.

The banners will likely be installed by Aug. 15, before the city’s rescheduled Pride Parade, Pride Houston 365 announced in a Thursday news release. The project is made possible through a special designation from the city that allows the rainbow banners to be hung along Westheimer Road through Montrose from 10 poles. Organizers are now waiting for Centerpoint to sign off on the banners, said Jack Valinski, the former president of the Super Neighborhood and a driving force behind the project.

The project was a joint effort between former City Council Member Abbie Kamin’s office, Neartown Montrose Super Neighborhood leadership and Pride Houston 365 — the original sponsor of the Montrose Banner District, according to the news release.

Pride Houston 365 is providing around $10,000 in funding for the project, mainly from donations, Valinsky said. Kamin, who was sworn in as Harris County attorney in June, said she had planned to set aside funding for the banners from her council district, but Valinski said city funding was not used.