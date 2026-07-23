Texas blog roundup for the week of July 20

The Texas Progressive Alliance hopes that the Guadalupe River takes a nice long break from flooding in the future as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff enjoyed the political theater of an illegal voting complaint filed against Ken Paxton for his incorrect voter registration.

SocraticGadfly talked about how data centers have their expansions all planned in advance.

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And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Your Local Epidemiologist answered your cyclospora questions.

City of Yes celebrated rowhomes.

Deceleration lauded human-created art.

The Austin Chronicle reported on the Texas GOP’s obsession with IVF and surrogacy.

Texas Monthly examined the longstanding fight to keep Galveston wild.

In the Pink Texas found the week’s most important news.

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