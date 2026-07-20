July 2026 campaign finance reports: Statewide candidates

It’s July of an election year – which is to say, it’s July – so you know what that means: Campaign finance reports! You can just feel the excitement in the air, can’t you? I’m going to do a thorough accounting of what’s out there, and we’re going to start with Democratic candidates for statewide office, not counting the US Senate. Normally, there’s little reason to report on these, because there’s whoever is running for Governor and then everyone else with couch cushion money between them all. This year is a little different, for a couple of reasons. One is that 2026 is expected to be a good Democratic year, and while the vast majority of that optimism is in the Senate race, some of it has spilled over into state races. And two, most of the statewide slate are sitting Democratic legislators, who if nothing else have some fundraising experience and some kind of base. Let’s see how that has played out so far.

Gina Hinojosa – Governor

Vikki Goodwin – Lite Guv

Nathan Johnson – Attorney General

Sarah Eckhardt – Comptroller

Clayton Tucker – Ag Commissioner

Benjamin Flores – Land Commissioner

Jon Rosenthal – Railroad Commissioner

Name Raised Spent Loan On Hand ====================================================== Hinojosa 6,171,779 3,990,461 387,000 3,002,415 Goodwin 397,992 204,980 100,000 317,570 Johnson 363,911 163,138 0 290,566 Eckhardt 319,517 215,570 0 240,002 Tucker 237,124 119,012 0 162,455 Flores 3,604 53,660 100,000 3,001 Rosenthal 167,878 119,832 0 64,511

Note that Vikki Goodwin and Nathan Johnson both had to win primary runoffs, so their July filing report only covers from May 18 – eight days before the runoff – through June 30. Everyone else won in March, with Clayton Tucker and Jon Rosenthal running unopposed. Here’s a summary of how they all did from January on:

Hinojosa reported raising $1.038 million in January, and raised $1.56 million between January 1 and February 21.

Goodwin reported raising $367K in January, and raised $360K between January 1 and May 16.

Johnson reported raising $652K in January, and raised $614K between January 1 and May 16.

Eckhardt reported raising $113K in January, and raised $75K between January 1 and February 21.

Tucker reported raising $108K in January, and raised $27K between January 1 and February 21.

Flores reported raising $19K in January, and raised $8,139 between January 1 and February 21. He gets a pass for his lack of activity.

Rosenthal reported raising $59K in January. His July report covered the full six month period. I’m not sure why this difference between him and Clayton Tucker, my best guess is that Tucker chose to file an 8 day report in February while Rosenthal didn’t. Neither of them had to as unopposed candidates, but I suppose nothing would stop them from voluntarily doing so.

I’m mostly pleased with the totals here. Let’s be clear that James Talarico is going to be doing the heavy lifting for the ticket overall, with some national money being invested in Congressional and legislative races also helping out. But this is a year where multiple statewide candidates can and hopefully will raise a million bucks or more on their own, which they can use in targeted ways. Nathan Johnson has already raised a million this calendar year, and Vikki Goodwin isn’t far behind. Gina Hinojosa is closing in on $10 million for the year. She’ll still be a tick or two behind the likes of Beto, Wendy Davis, and Bill White, but with enough to be on TV around the state if she wants to.

Not much else to add here. Just the fact that there is something worth commenting on is a positive. I’ll look at key legislative races and Harris County races next, and will move on to Congress and the Senate when those totals are finalized. Let me know what you think.

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