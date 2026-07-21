July 2026 campaign finance reports: State legislature

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Statewide candidates

As was the case with statewide candidates, I haven’t taken a close look at the finance reports for legislative races of interest so far, and for the same reason – there wasn’t much to say in January, and in recent cycles at least there hasn’t been much to look at. This year we know there’s a national push to flip a number of State House seats – not quite enough to reach a majority if you run the table, but enough to make things a lot tighter in the lower chamber. Guided by that collection of races, for which I will stick to the flip targets, let’s see how we’re doing.

Sen. Taylor Rehmet – SD09

Stephanie Guerrero Saenz – HD34

Ozzie Ochoa – HD37

Chris Jimenez – HD52

Brittany Black – HD61

Jordan Wheatley – HD67

Katie O’Brien Duzan – HD94

Allison Mitchell – HD108

Zachary Herbert – HD112

Kristian Carranza – HD118

Zack Dunn – HD121

Josh Wallenstein – HD133

Tyler Smith – HD138

Dist Name Raised Spent Loans On Hand ============================================================== SD09 Rehmet 380,152 276,263 0 102,511 HD34 Guerrero Saenz 81,278 5,113 0 39,692 HD37 Ochoa 30,968 2,483 0 12,786 HD52 Jimenez 129,689 20,713 0 28,559 HD61 Black 27,279 14,124 65,035 79,459 HD67 Wheatley 29,543 1,471 750 21,148 HD94 O'Brien Duzan 119,297 14,033 940 75,236 HD108 Mitchell 91,751 36,728 0 79,370 HD112 Herbert 183,747 33,099 4,592 141,607 HD118 Carranza 311,145 117,337 0 223,336 HD121 Dunn 144,786 61,275 0 57,181 HD133 Wallenstein 161,767 57,394 9,874 109,654 HD138 Smith 97,311 14,802 0 81,847

Ozzie Ochoa won in a runoff, so his report only covers May 19 through June 30. Everyone else covers all six months or the period from January 22 through June 30.

I’m including Sen. Taylor Rehmet in here in part because he’s the highest-profile legislative candidate and because he’d still count as a flip if he wins, since he hasn’t served during a session just yet. His total so far is just fine, and I expect him to have plenty of cash for his full-term election effort.

Candidates Ochoa, Black, and Wheatley stand out at the lower end. Ochoa’s total as noted is only from the last six weeks of the period, but he only raised about $13K in the almost five months before then, so it’s not like he was really a big moneymaker. I assume the various committees will get around to these three to boost their candidacies, they just hadn’t done so as of June 30.

If you want to see what that support might look like, take a peek at some of the other reports. I looked at the ones for Chris Jimenez and Katie O’Brien Duzan, to understand the gap between the totals raised and on hand. As expected, they – and quite a few of the others – had a significant amount of in-kind contributions. Over $70K for Jimenez and over $40K for O’Brien Duzan. That all shows up in the report for things like political consulting and reporting, and staff salaries, from groups like the Agave Fund, the Lone Star Project, and the DLCC. Some others had in-kind totals in the $20K to $40K range; I just looked at the more detailed summary for them and didn’t scroll down for the particulars of those donations. This is what you’d expect and I’m sure we’ll see more of it in future reports.

Outside of the Harris County contingent and Kristian Carranza, I’m mostly not familiar with these House hopefuls. I’d say overall they’ve done a good job with their fundraising so far, and I’m hopeful that will continue. If all goes really well, maybe the target list will expand a bit more. I do believe there’s room for that. As I said with the statewide candidates post, it’s folks like these that can help boost turnout efforts in various specific locations. Get to know the candidates nearest to you and see what you can do to help them.

Next up will be Harris County. Let me know what you think.

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