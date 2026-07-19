Independent candidates update

From the San Antonio Report:

Of the many candidates who originally filed their intention to run for office without a party affiliation this year, only a handful managed to collect enough signatures to get their name on the November ballot.

Among them is defense attorney Jason Wolff, whose candidacy creates a three-way race to replace retiring District Attorney Joe Gonzales.

The Secretary of State’s office confirmed Friday that Wolff had successfully gathered at least 500 signatures from Bexar County voters — making him one the few candidates in all of Texas to qualify for the November ballot without the nomination of a political party.

“It was 30 days of — when I wasn’t at work — going out and being on the street or going into restaurants and going to flea markets and getting signatures,” said Wolff, who estimated he’s spent about $2,000 so far on his campaign. “I had my wife help me, and I had [a] campaign coordinator, and then I had friends and family members circulating petitions. So it was difficult.”

Another independent candidate, Roy Anthony II, qualified for the ballot to challenge Bexar County Commissioner Tommy Calvert in Precinct 4, according to the Bexar County Elections Department, which handles the signature petitions for most local races. Calvert, a Democrat, didn’t draw a Republican challenger this year.

Meanwhile Ben Mendoza, an El Paso man who has run for local office several times, qualified for the ballot in Texas’ 23rd Congressional District, which stretches east into San Antonio. Republican Brandon Herrera and Democrat Katy Padilla Stout are raising big money for that race, after then-U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-San Antonio) resigned earlier this year.

Independent and third-party candidates rarely win in November, but they frequently shape how major party candidates approach a race.

[…]

Of the 125 independents who signed up to run months ago, many said they spent real time and money campaigning — before realizing how difficult it would be to find enough signatures in the short window.

In the end, no independents qualified for the ballot in any of Texas’ statewide contests.

[…]

This year the battle for the U.S. House and Senate both run through Texas, where independent and third-party candidates could play a role in close races.

But now that the ballot is largely set, few independents, Green Party candidates or Libertarians are expected to appear in the most hard-fought races, including the San Antonio-area 35th and 23rd Congressional Districts, in which Democrats are targeting.

The Libertarian Party, which aligns more closely with conservatives, has a candidate in Texas’ 34th Congressional District, where national Republicans are spending big to target U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez (D-McAllen).

It also has contenders in nearly all of the statewide races on the ballot in 2026, including the governor’s race and the U.S. Senate race.

The Green Party, which aligns more closely with left-leaning values, doesn’t have a candidate in U.S. Senate contest between Ken Paxton and James Talarico.

It has candidates in statewide races for comptroller, agriculture commissioner and lieutenant governor, as well as Gonzalez’s 34th Congressional District, and the 28th Congressional District, where Republicans are targeting U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Laredo).