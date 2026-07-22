July 2026 campaign finance reports: Harris County

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Here we go with the now much shorter list of Harris County candidates and officeholders. The January 2026 reports are here, the July 2025 reports are here and the January reports are here.

Letitia Plummer – Harris County Judge

Orlando Sanchez – Harris County Judge

Rodney Ellis – Commissioner, Precinct 1

Adrian Garcia – Commissioner, Precinct 2

Richard Vega – Commissioner, Precinct 2

Tom Ramsey – Commissioner, Precinct 3

Lesley Briones – Commissioner, Precinct 4

Steve Radack – Commissioner, Precinct 4

Abbie Kamin – Harris County Attorney

Jacqueline Lucci Smith – Harris County Attorney

Darrell Jordan – District Clerk

Chris Daniel (PAC) – District Clerk

Teneshia Hudspeth – Harris County Clerk

Mike Wolfe – Harris County Clerk

Carla Wyatt – Harris County Treasurer

Marc Cowart – Harris County Treasurer

Sean Teare

Ed Gonzalez

Joe Danna

Annette Ramirez

Annise Parker

Lina Hidalgo

Candidate Raised Spent Loan On Hand ======================================================= Plummer 145,881 70,492 45,001 70,161 Sanchez 181,126 66,343 234,513 132,680 Ellis 784,332 438,979 0 8,608,576 Garcia 1,226,721 1,334,030 0 2,469,880 Vega 123,026 36,861 0 35,744 Ramsey 78,650 111,414 0 1,996,212 Briones 621,679 776,955 0 4,102,280 Radack 86,337 24,717 0 482,649 Kamin 252,182 316,497 0 284,589 Smith 24,654 7,288 10,000 22,082 Jordan 9,410 19,615 64,428 7,545 Daniel 8,071 14,334 25,000 6,571 Hudspeth 14,938 10,734 0 20,502 Wolfe 0 500 0 0 Wyatt 475 110 0 3,832 Cowart 150 1,750 0 150 Teare 11,690 28,333 0 11,248 Gonzalez 48,949 7,841 0 133,776 Danna 850 5,475 72,952 2,419 Ramirez 19,308 5,092 0 17,051 Parker 76,718 98,611 0 100,719 Hidalgo 0 213,997 0 139,071

Before I get into the numbers, I have one comment on the Chron story about the July reports.

In the closely watched race for Harris County judge, Republican nominee Orlando Sanchez outraised his Democratic opponent, Letitia Plummer, by roughly $35,000 from May 17 to June 30, according to campaign finance reports. The July 15 filings are the first to be published since the May primary runoffs, and the pair have only just begun to turn their attention to November. But their campaigns have received renewed attention from donors: Both candidates received more contributions in the recent six-week reporting period than in the last six months of 2025. Both parties’ contests this spring ended with runoff elections. Plummer delivered a narrow upset to former Houston Mayor Annise Parker, while Sanchez cruised to victory over businessman Warren Howell. Incumbent Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo is not seeking re-election. “Sanchez has been a strong fundraiser in every office he’s run for and has got deep ties to the Houston community,” said University of Houston political scientist Brandon Rottinghaus. “Republicans are also hungry for a win, particularly business leaders and fiscal conservatives.” But fundraising will be more crucial for Sanchez than for Plummer, Rottinghaus said. Democrats are headed into November on strong footing as outrage to Trump administration policies builds among progressive voters, he said. Coupled with a competitive race for U.S. Senate topping the ballot, Rottinghaus said down-ballot Democrats are likely to benefit from the excitement generated by their counterparts running for statewide offices. These broader headwinds mean Sanchez will have to significantly outraise Plummer to compete, he said. “This is going to be a race where message beats money,” Rottinghaus said. “The message is what’s important, so in that way, the fundraising advantage that Sanchez has is sort of nullified.”

I agree with the latter part of Prof. Rottinghaus’ quote, but I disagree that Orlando Sanchez is a strong fundraiser of long term. The main elected office he’s held in this century has been Harris County Treasurer, and he never had to raise much for that. He reported raising $113K in January – I somehow forgot to include that in my January roundup, but here’s his January report – which was considerably less than the $501K that the Greg Abbott-backed Marty Lancton reported. He raised a bit less than $35K between January 1 and February 22, and then $107K from February 22 to May 16. Both he and Letitia Plummer were in primary runoffs, so the totals above for each of them reflect May 17 through June 30. Plummer raised $79K in that February to May period.

We all know about Greg Abbott’s threat to drop of ton of money on Harris County to turn it “dark red” this cycle. I’m sure he’ll spend some money here but I’m also sure his pollsters are telling him to dump money in the rural and exurban areas where Republicans run the strongest, because he and his fellow Rs are going to need their turnout to win. In the meantime, the Democrats here have three well-funded County Commissioners, two of whom are on the ballot while the third spends a lot of money in elections regardless, as well as whatever James Talarico spends here. I’m not too worried about what Orlando Sanchez is raising.

The Republicans do have their own Commissioners Court candidates. Steve Radack still has a few bucks from the old days, which he’ll need. More than half of Richard Vega’s haul – $67,600 – was non-monetary in-kind contributions. About $17K of that was related to a venue rental in April, I would assume for a fundraiser. The bulk of it, over $46K, was attributed to Sen. Mayes Middleton, who is now the Republican candidate for Attorney General. The report did not give any description of the three separate in-kind contributions, one each in March, April, and June, that added up to that amount.

As was the case in January, Lina Hidalgo keeps spending down her campaign account, and as before there’s a lot of consultant fees and travel, plus numerous donations to other campaigns and candidates. She gave $5K to her former chief of staff Angelica Luna Kaufman for her District C race, and on June 30 gave $10K to Letitia Plummer. I didn’t look at Annise Parker’s pre-May 16 filing report, but I expect she spent the bulk of her funds in that period. Darrell Jordan was also a runoff winner, so his report above is also for May 17 to June 30.

Other than Abbie Kamin, whose report runs from Feb 22 through June 30, no one outside of Commissioners Court raised much money. That’s pretty normal for these offices. I didn’t look at the HCDE candidates’ reports, as they usually have little of interest. I’ll check on the 30 day reports in October. Next up will be the city of Houston, and then Congress. Let me know what you think.

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