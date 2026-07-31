July 2026 campaign finance reports: Senate and Congress

We have our finalized field for Congress, managing to avoid a catastrophic outcome in what is now one of the better-funded races, and we’re seeing a decent amount of activity across the board. The April 2026 reports are here, the January 2026 reports are here, the October 2025 reports are here and here, the July 2025 reports are here, and the April 2025 reports are here.

James Talarico – Senate

Shaun Finnie – CD02

Evan Hunt – CD03

Lizzie Fletcher – CD07

Leticia Gutierrez – CD09

Caitlin Rourk – CD10

Bobby Pulido – CD15

Christian Menefee – CD18

Kristin Hook – CD21

Marquette Greene-Scott – CD22

Katy Padilla Stout – CD23

Kevin Burge – CD24

Henry Cuellar – CD28

Sylvia Garcia – CD29

Justin Early – CD31

Vicente Gonzalez – CD34

Johnny Garcia – CD35

Melissa McDonough – CD38

Dist Name Raised Spent Loans On Hand ============================================================== Sen Talarico 68,555,930 47,007,775 0 21,548,155 02 Finnie 2,729,676 1,260,476 1,961,000 1,469,200 03 Hunt 446,505 402,627 78,338 43,877 07 Fletcher 1,426,056 1,040,012 0 1,702,706 09 Gutierrez 55,357 36,700 500 18,657 10 Rourk 363,958 271,818 0 92,140 15 Pulido 2,960,461 1,804,525 0 1,155,936 18 Menefee 3,637,578 3,481,562 0 156,015 21 Hook 243,839 144,127 131 104,069 22 Greene-Scott 53,760 53,614 0 126 23 Stout 488,813 311,556 7,392 176,111 24 Burge 149,621 127,433 0 22,187 28 Cuellar 2,231,952 1,150,307 301,000 1,129,603 29 Garcia 987,247 1,158,183 0 200,972 31 Early 123,521 106,122 58,737 17,399 34 Gonzalez 3,773,915 1,523,562 0 2,532,412 35 Garcia 931,699 608,591 0 323,108 38 McDonough 66,928 45,689 113,239 43,939

I do enjoy the July Congressional finance reporting period, because there’s a much smaller group of candidates I need to follow. This is still a somewhat optimistic list, but everyone on here at least has a shot at raising $100K. Before 2018, outside of whoever was running in CD23, you’d have had a hard time finding a non-incumbent in that group. That to me remains worth noting.

I’d say it’s likely that James Talarico tops $100 million in funds raised this cycle. That will do a lot of work for him and for downballot Democrats. Ken Paxton is not performing at that level, or anywhere close to it. Money isn’t destiny and we all know the statewide Dem track record. But still, wow.

Some of the Congressional hopefuls that have raised a decent amount have also been spending it at a fast rate. I don’t scan through the forms so I don’t know what Evan Hunt has been spending his money on – he didn’t have a primary opponent, so it wasn’t that – but I hope he’s gotten some value out of it.

Of the candidates in races that are being targeted by the DCCC, Bobby Pulido is in a class by himself, outpacing the MAGA incumbent and making her say some tentative things about ICE maybe being not so good. Johnny Garcia, who had to win a vital runoff in May, and Katy Padilla Stout, who was a later entrant into that primary and who didn’t really garner much attention until Tony Gonzales self-destructed, are both doing well. I would really love to see some help for Leticia Gutierrez – I will say this again, don’t be fooled by the 2024 numbers in that district, it is a winnable race – but that hasn’t happened as of July.

Shaun Finnie has raised some big money on top of the almost $2M he’s lent himself, which is quite impressive in a much redder district. I’ll be interviewing him soon. CD24 has been one of the least red Republican districts since 2018, even after two more rounds of redistricting. It’s a reach, but in a year like this it’s one of those districts that could surprise you. If there were such a thing as venture capital for Congressional races, I’d advocate for a round of funding for Kevin Burge, who had to win a runoff to get here. You never know, that’s all I’m saying.

That’s all for now on the finance reports. I’ll wait till January for HISD and HCC. Hope you found this useful, as always let me know what you think.

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