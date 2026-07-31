July 2026 campaign finance reports: Senate and Congress

Posted on July 31, 2026 by Charles Kuffner

We have our finalized field for Congress, managing to avoid a catastrophic outcome in what is now one of the better-funded races, and we’re seeing a decent amount of activity across the board. The April 2026 reports are here, the January 2026 reports are here, the October 2025 reports are here and here, the July 2025 reports are here, and the April 2025 reports are here.

James Talarico – Senate

Shaun Finnie – CD02
Evan Hunt – CD03
Lizzie Fletcher – CD07
Leticia Gutierrez – CD09
Caitlin Rourk – CD10
Bobby Pulido – CD15
Christian Menefee – CD18
Kristin Hook – CD21
Marquette Greene-Scott – CD22
Katy Padilla Stout – CD23
Kevin Burge – CD24
Henry Cuellar – CD28
Sylvia Garcia – CD29
Justin Early – CD31
Vicente Gonzalez – CD34
Johnny Garcia – CD35
Melissa McDonough – CD38


Dist  Name             Raised      Spent      Loans    On Hand
==============================================================
Sen   Talarico     68,555,930 47,007,775          0 21,548,155

02    Finnie        2,729,676  1,260,476  1,961,000  1,469,200
03    Hunt            446,505    402,627     78,338     43,877
07    Fletcher      1,426,056  1,040,012          0  1,702,706
09    Gutierrez        55,357     36,700        500     18,657
10    Rourk           363,958    271,818          0     92,140
15    Pulido        2,960,461  1,804,525          0  1,155,936
18    Menefee       3,637,578  3,481,562          0    156,015
21    Hook            243,839    144,127        131    104,069
22    Greene-Scott     53,760     53,614          0        126
23    Stout           488,813    311,556      7,392    176,111
24    Burge           149,621    127,433          0     22,187
28    Cuellar       2,231,952  1,150,307    301,000  1,129,603
29    Garcia          987,247  1,158,183          0    200,972
31    Early           123,521    106,122     58,737     17,399
34    Gonzalez      3,773,915  1,523,562          0  2,532,412
35    Garcia          931,699    608,591          0    323,108
38    McDonough        66,928     45,689    113,239     43,939

I do enjoy the July Congressional finance reporting period, because there’s a much smaller group of candidates I need to follow. This is still a somewhat optimistic list, but everyone on here at least has a shot at raising $100K. Before 2018, outside of whoever was running in CD23, you’d have had a hard time finding a non-incumbent in that group. That to me remains worth noting.

I’d say it’s likely that James Talarico tops $100 million in funds raised this cycle. That will do a lot of work for him and for downballot Democrats. Ken Paxton is not performing at that level, or anywhere close to it. Money isn’t destiny and we all know the statewide Dem track record. But still, wow.

Some of the Congressional hopefuls that have raised a decent amount have also been spending it at a fast rate. I don’t scan through the forms so I don’t know what Evan Hunt has been spending his money on – he didn’t have a primary opponent, so it wasn’t that – but I hope he’s gotten some value out of it.

Of the candidates in races that are being targeted by the DCCC, Bobby Pulido is in a class by himself, outpacing the MAGA incumbent and making her say some tentative things about ICE maybe being not so good. Johnny Garcia, who had to win a vital runoff in May, and Katy Padilla Stout, who was a later entrant into that primary and who didn’t really garner much attention until Tony Gonzales self-destructed, are both doing well. I would really love to see some help for Leticia Gutierrez – I will say this again, don’t be fooled by the 2024 numbers in that district, it is a winnable race – but that hasn’t happened as of July.

Shaun Finnie has raised some big money on top of the almost $2M he’s lent himself, which is quite impressive in a much redder district. I’ll be interviewing him soon. CD24 has been one of the least red Republican districts since 2018, even after two more rounds of redistricting. It’s a reach, but in a year like this it’s one of those districts that could surprise you. If there were such a thing as venture capital for Congressional races, I’d advocate for a round of funding for Kevin Burge, who had to win a runoff to get here. You never know, that’s all I’m saying.

That’s all for now on the finance reports. I’ll wait till January for HISD and HCC. Hope you found this useful, as always let me know what you think.

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