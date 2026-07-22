Hollins complains about lack of response in Brown investigation

City drama.

Houston Controller Chris Hollins is accusing Mayor John Whitmire’s administration of refusing to provide records for an investigation into one of the mayor’s advisor, while the city’s top lawyer said the administration intends to cooperate.

The dispute unfolded nearly a month after Hollins announced an investigation into former Houston Controller Chris Brown, whose city building access records and email activity prompted questions about whether taxpayers received work in exchange for his $127,321 salary as Whitmire’s senior advisor for financial integrity.

Hollins told council members his office has received none of the records it requested after launching the investigation, despite giving the administration until July 10 to begin producing documents.

“We’ve gotten nothing except push back,” Hollins said at city council on Wednesday. “We’ve received no explanation as to when any of this stuff is coming, or if it is coming.”

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Hollins said his office is seeking payroll records, time records, badge access logs, calendars, performance records, emails and other communications to determine whether taxpayer funds were properly spent, whether Brown performed work in exchange for his compensation and whether internal controls functioned as intended.

City Attorney Arturo Michel told council members the administration is gathering the requested information and intends to comply with the controller’s requests, but did not say when the city would provide the information.

“The mayor’s office has been cooperating,” Michel said. “We’re gathering the information and we’re fully going to cooperate.”

Michel noted private information, such as personal appointments on an employee’s Outlook calendar, won’t be provided.

Michel sent Hollins a letter July 1 arguing the city charter limits the controller’s investigative authority.

While acknowledging the controller may review whether taxpayer funds were properly authorized and whether the city received value in exchange for compensation, the letter said Hollins lacks authority to conduct a personnel investigation into Brown or the mayor’s hiring decisions.