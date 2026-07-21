Campaign finance complaint filed against Plummer

Oops.

A complaint filed with the Texas Ethics Commission accuses Letitia Plummer, the Democratic nominee for Harris County judge, of seven campaign finance violations, including improperly paying a family member, according to a document obtained by the Houston Chronicle.

It’s unclear who submitted the complaint, but it comes as Plummer and her opponent, Republican Orlando Sanchez, have begun campaigning in earnest ahead of the hotly contested November election.

The document also accused Plummer of accepting illegal contributions from corporations, failing to properly disclose payments made to her dentistry practice and several other procedural and accounting discrepancies. Plummer often filed her campaign finance reports late leading into the primary elections this spring.

The allegations, which have not been sustained, are based on figures Plummer reported July 15, which spanned May 17 through June 30.

Andrew Cates, an Austin-based attorney who specializes in Texas ethics and campaign finance law, said that the documents the Chronicle obtained were likely compiled by a law firm hired to target the Plummer campaign. It’s unclear if all of the allegations included in the documents were officially filed against Plummer.

But even if the document was politically motivated, Cates said, the allegations are serious enough that the ethics commission will likely conduct an investigation.

“This was very much a ‘throw-spaghetti-against-the-wall’ analysis, and I think that as usually happens, not everything is going to stick,” Cates said. “But I think that there are some allegations in there that would rightfully warrant further review.”

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Cates said the Texas Ethics Commission will likely launch an investigation into the allegations, but he said any findings likely won’t be made public for at least six months – beyond the November election.

Ultimately, Cates said the commission is more interested in addressing deliberate fraud than it is punishing candidates for reporting errors.

“What they really want to go after are not mistakes,” Cates said. “They’re not trying to ‘gotcha’ anybody, they’re trying to make sure the playing field is level and everybody is doing what they’re supposed to be doing.”