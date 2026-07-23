A brief cyclospora roundup

First we had this.

The Mexican iceberg lettuce linked to an outbreak of cases of explosive diarrhea was distributed in Texas for more than two weeks, according to the company recalling the product across the country. Lettuce distributed in Texas from June 29 to Thursday may have been contaminated with cyclospora — a diarrhea-inducing parasite blamed for more than 1,600 cases across five states, according to U.S. officials. Patients have tested positive for the parasite in Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana and West Virginia, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported 94 related hospitalizations. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration traced the lettuce to an “independent farm” in central Mexico that represents less than 1% of the U.S. lettuce supply, according to Taylor Farms. Texas and 26 other states received the lettuce shipments until last week, according to the company. The recall extended to Walmart’s Marketside brand, and the rest of the lettuce with potential contamination were food service products, according to Taylor Farms. Taylor Farms said it stopped receiving product from the affected lot, suspended its distribution, notified customers and began working with the FDA, CDC and state officials. Company officials did not immediately return a request for comment but stressed its attention to the matter in a statement issued Friday. “As a family owned and operated company, we are deeply concerned for those who became ill, their families, and the many Americans whose trust in the safety of their fresh produce has been shaken,” the statement reads. “That trust is something we’ve worked for decades to earn, and we are committed to doing everything in our power to restore that confidence.”

That seemd to clear things up, but then it got complicated.

The source of the Cyclospora illness outbreak remains unknown, after the Food and Drug Administration announced Sunday that a previous test identifying the parasite in a sample of lettuce from Taylor Farms de Mexico was not actually contaminated with Cyclospora. The agency reviewed the results and said in a statement it “concluded that the finding does not represent true amplification and should be considered a false positive.” On social media, however, the FDA clarified that “this false-positive lab sample DOES NOT change the basis for FDA’s ongoing outbreak investigation or the overwhelming epidemiological data supporting the current voluntary recall by Taylor Farms.” The FDA’s recommendation is still not to eat iceberg lettuce grown or processed by Taylor Farms in Mexico. The products were sold at Taco Bells in five states: Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio and West Virginia, and Taco Bell has said it is no longer using that lettuce. Iceberg lettuce products were also distributed in 27 states and Walmart stores in 15 states. Health officials recommend discarding any recalled iceberg lettuce distributed by Taylor Fresh Foods. That recommendation is based on interviews done with sick people, many of whom had eaten at Taco Bell that included the lettuce. The FDA is continuing to test lettuce samples and says it’s also testing produce at the southern border to check for Cyclospora. But so far none of this has turned up any positives. There are now over 1,600 confirmed cases of diarrhea caused by this water- and foodborne parasite and a growing number of suspected cases in the thousands. Ninety-four people have been hospitalized. There have been no deaths reported. Taylor Farms said in a statement that the FDA apologized, emphasizing that “FDA has not identified a single positive product test result for Cyclospora.” On July 17, the company did voluntarily recall all iceberg lettuce grown and processed in central Mexico and on Monday clarified that it is “no longer sourcing iceberg lettuce grown in central Mexico for the remainder of the growing season” and is working closely with public health officials.

If you’re wondering why this got so confusing, here’s an explanation.

Watching this unfold has been like watching a train wreck. What we are all experiencing is a perfect storm with a few factors colliding: Cyclosporiasis is a hard-to-investigate parasite. Symptoms can take up to 2 weeks or more. (Can you remember what you ate 12 days ago?) This work is laborious, and confirming it requires specialized lab testing. Often, a source is never identified. Federal food safety agencies are stretched thin. Neither the FDA nor the CDC has a permanent director right now, and both agencies have lost staff and lab capacity and undergone major reorganizations, some actively happening when the largest outbreak in history occurred. Their centralized role is critical to help stitch together what is happening in the states. The private company linked to the outbreak is muddying the waters with its PR approach. For example, in the Taylor Farms voluntary recall, they listed customers where this lettuce was sent, but in coded language. Typically, this information would have been shared with lot numbers, source names, and much more clarity on where else this lettuce went, beyond Taco Bell. There have been questions about Taylor Farms linked to this administration and Trump White House officials as well. What this means for you: If you’re in the 27 states, avoid all shredded iceberg lettuce. If you’re high-risk (pregnant, over 65, or immunocompromised), I would remain careful around produce with crevices (like raspberries) until we are sure there is no cross-contamination happening, too.

And here’s a deeper dive into how this happened and why the last week was so confusing.

Hope that helps. There are a few cases locally and elsewhere in the state, but not many and while it’s a bit more than usual it’s not worrying anyone at this time. Michigan is Ground Zero, with New York next in line. If you eat at Taco Bell and haven’t gotten sick yet, you’re probably fine. But note the warning above, especially if you’re in a higher-risk category.

Your Local Epidemiologist and Defector’s Sabrina Imbler both wrote good in-depth stories about the parasite that transmits cyclospora and why we don’t know much about it and can’t easily track it. Slate’s What Next podcast also had a good explainer. And yes, you can totally blame Donald Trump, Elon Musk, and DOGE for making it harder, because of course they had a role in it. Anything involving uncomfortable quantities of shit almost certainly will have those three at the bottom of the pile. Go visit your local veggie co-op and wash your lettuce and berries thoroughly. Or ditch the veggies and house a sleeve of Oreos. I won’t judge. Finally, here’s how the New York City Health Department investigated a couple of smaller outbreaks earlier in the year, and either found the culprit or greatly narrowed it down. That’s how you do it.

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