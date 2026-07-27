July 2026 campaign finance reports – City of Houston

Posted on July 27, 2026 by Charles Kuffner

The big news on the Houston municipal offices campaign finance front is that the city has a brand new reporting system, one in which you now get a permalink to the candidates’ reports. You’ll see those below. It’s faster than the previous system as well, which I certainly appreciate. I don’t see a way to look at previous filing periods – the legacy system is still up, if you have a hankering to see the last District C special election reports. I don’t expect previous reports to migrate forward, so as long as that link is still available, I can live with that. Now that the special elections for City Council are behind us, you can see the start of the 2027 election season from here, as several new names show up, with offices specified. Let’s check them out. The January 2026 reports are here, the July 2025 reports are here and the January 2025 reports are here.

John Whitmire – Mayor

Chris Hollins – Controller

Julian Ramirez – AL1
Willie Davis – AL2
Twila Carter – AL3
Alejandra Salinas – AL4
Sallie Alcorn – AL5

Amy Peck – District A
Tarsha Jackson – District B
Joe Panzarella – District C
Carolyn Evans-Shabazz – District D
Fred Flickinger – District E
Tiffany Thomas – District F
Mary Nan Huffman – District G
Mario Castillo – District H
Joaquin Martinez – District I
Ed Pollard – District J
Martha Castex-Tatum – District K

Neeloy Azad – Mayor
Jovon Tyler
Leah Wolfthal – AL5
Bradley Mushinski – AL5
Anthony Collier – District B
Bryan Smart – District B
Frederick Woods – District B
Rashad Cave – District D
Alan Steinberg – District F
Aleja Newman – District K

Sylvester Turner
Mike Laster
David Robinson
Robert Gallegos
Patrick Oathout
Audrey Nath


Candidate     Raised      Spent       Loan     On Hand
======================================================
Whitmire   1,131,171    223,251          0   3,846,136

Hollins      193,244     98,993          0     607,360

Ramirez       64,895      8,383     30,000     227,618
Davis              0      8,528          0       8,164
Carter        37,500     11,204      3,900     127,190
Salinas       43,076     51,265     95,000       3,028
Alcorn        12,250     38,672          0      54,351

Peck               0      9,475          0      34,304
Jackson       10,500      6,036          0      14,153
Panzarella    26,477     11,010          0      31,722
E-Shabazz     10,000      5,106          0      22,129
Flickinger    33,100     10,234    103,000      80,761
Thomas           211      4,521          0     259,593
Huffman            0     10,896          0      32,012
Castillo      84,715     19,233          0     224,303
Martinez      38,617     23,603          0      43,917
Pollard      162,451     99,603  1,040,000   2,262,592
C-Tatum            0     11,657          0     355,340

Azad           7,525      8,799          0      39,817
Tyler          1,600      9,369          0       7,515
Wolfthal      39,799      3,355          0     100,605
Mushinski     11,489      5,165      5,000      16,442
Collier        5,640        423          0      21,138
Smart          5,360      4,904          0       4,739
Woods         11,130        901      1,500      12,426
Cave               0          0          0           0
Steinberg      2,000        137          0           0
Newman         1,620      1,166          0       2,254

Turner             0     97,642          0     297,210
Laster             0          0          0     144,383
Robinson           0        500          0     244,750
Gallegos           0        730          0     121,406
Oathout       12,050     28,531     60,441         135
Nath           4,742    107,003          0           0

As before, I have sorted these into current officeholders, current candidates – Jovon Tyler is a candidate for At Large #5, not sure why the system didn’t pick up on that – and former candidates/officeholders. This system was a noticeable improvement from the previous one, in that it provides the direct link to reports as stated before, and also because it was a lot zippier – the reports displayed immediately, instead of taking some number of seconds to download. Kudos to whoever implemented this system, it’s clean and usable.

I’m not going to spend too much time on this, as the city elections won’t be until next year. Some people are already gearing up for that, most notably Mayor Whitmire. CM Ed Pollard has been busy fundraising for awhile, and now he has some other options to pay back that big loan he made to his campaign. I assume Chris Hollins is running for re-election – it’s what he’s been saying he’s doing – but he can also be banking some funds for the election after this one.

Of the current Council member, Julian Ramirez and Mario Castillo are in a strong position to start off 2027. Alejandra Salinas had to spend a bunch of money to win her runoff, but I expect she’ll get her numbers up with no trouble. Tiffany Thomas and Martha Castex-Tatum are term limited, so the question is whether they’ll be looking at other opportunities in 2028, or if they’ll go the David Robinson/Mike Laster route and keep filing mostly similar reports until the end of time.

For the non-incumbents, 2023 candidate Leah Wolfthal has given herself a good head start. I think every first time At Large candidate overestimates their name recognition and the amount of money it takes to move the needle on that. Bradley Mushinski lists former CM Mike Knox as his campaign treasurer, so now you know. Bryan Smart and Rashad Cave have all run for Council before. Anthony Collier is a former Council staffer and current Director of Elections for the Harris County Democratic Party.

Former candidates/officeholders can use their treasury to run for another office, and they can make donations to other candidates or PACs, or to charities. Audrey Nath’s report is a Final report – this doesn’t mean she can’t run for a city office again, just that she’d start anew – and she donated a lot of her remaining cash to various Democratic incumbents, candidates, and affiliated groups. The late Sylvester Turner gave $95K to the Greater North Houston Youth Alliance. If that’s the route his finance manager is taking, I expect to see more like that in January.

We’ll finish up with Senate and Congress next. Let me know what you think.

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