Texas blog roundup for the week of July 27

The Texas Progressive Alliance has not made any nuclear deals in the past week but it did put together this roundup.

Off the Kuff goes back to the future with the latest school finance lawsuit, filed by Midland ISD.

Neil at Houston Democracy Project Blog said Hitchcock City Council in Galveston County voted to reject formal cooperation with ICE. They said it would tank local trust in law enforcement & placed concern for people of Hitchcock over Abbott & Trump.

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And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Texas Monthly celebrates Butthole Surfer Summer.

CultureMap introduces us to the 2026 State Fair of Texas’ music lineup.

Gwen Howerton is being driven insane by crappy AI-generated flyers around Houston.

D Magazine is done with the Alamo Drafthouse.

Deceleration reports on anti-ICE activity in San Antonio.

Law Dork recounts the many screwups of the Trump Justice Department in their effort to subpoena reporters from the New York Times.

Franklin Strong finds a whole bunch of classic books that have been removed from school libraries, and says that was an intended effect of the school library censorship law.

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