Witnesses to Lorenzo Salgado Araujo’s killing document ICE lies

Fuck ICE.

Two passengers in a van when an immigration agent fatally shot 52-year-old Lorenzo Salgado Araujo earlier this month said that two unmarked vehicles struck them from behind and the side before they stopped, according to their written statements filed in a Houston federal court.

“At no moment were the agents in front of the vehicle,” Daniel Tirado Pantoja, a rear passenger in the van, said in his hand-written statement in Spanish. “Lorenzo (Salgado Araujo) had come to a full stop while the agents fired.”

Jose Trinidad Rojas Pliego, who was also in the back seat, wrote in his statement that a patrol vehicle chased them, but Salgado Araujo believed he had lost the unmarked vehicles.

“Out of nowhere, they suddenly cornered us and we told Lorenzo (Salgado Araujo) to stop the van,” Rojas Pliego wrote. “When Lorenzo stopped the van, the officer shot him anyway.”

Shortly after the July 7 shooting in Houston’s heavily Latino east side, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokespeople said an agent fired in self-defense after Salgado Araujo attempted to hit the agent with his vehicle.

But Rojas Pliego said it was “impossible to say that they were going to get run over. That’s a lie — no officer was behind nor in front — they were on the sides.”

Excerpts of the men’s statements have been previously reported by The Washington Post. The full statements in Spanish, along with English translations, became public on Monday when they were attached as exhibits as part of petitions filed by Houston attorney Raed Gonzalez seeking the men’s release from an immigration detention facility in nearby Conroe.

Tirado Pantoja wrote in his statement that one of the ICE vehicles struck the van from behind before the same vehicle struck the van from the side. At some point, presumably after he was shot, Salgado Araujo yelled, “Ya me mataron” — they killed me.

Tirado Pantoja also said that another agent switched guns with the agent who fired his weapon. In his statement, he wrote that an agent fired multiple times.

Rojas Pliego wrote that after Salgado Araujo was shot, an agent violently pulled him out of the van and handcuffed his wrists and ankles on the ground before agents did the same to the three other men.

Salgado Araujo’s brother, who was the front passenger, wrote in his statement that an agent fired once from the passenger side of the van.

“When he shot my brother, the gun was in front of my face,” he wrote, according to attorney Hugo Balderas Ibarra’s account to The Washington Post. The brother’s written statement was not included in the most recent court filings.