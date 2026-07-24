Talarico’s data center plan

Seems perfectly fine.

Democratic U.S. Senate nominee James Talarico on Wednesday called for a broad set of tighter regulations on data centers in Texas, seizing on what has become a potential political liability for Republicans who until recently had embraced the explosion of artificial intelligence-driven development in the state.

“Texas should be a leader when it comes to innovation and technology, but that only works if Texans get a say and get a share of that economic growth — and that’s not what’s happening right now,” Talarico said at a news conference in Austin where he rolled out his plan. “We’re often told in our politics that we have to choose between policies that are pro-growth and pro-people. I reject that choice, and the plan that we’re outlining today to hold data centers accountable, I think, strikes a balance between welcoming those investments while also protecting working people.”

Talarico’s proposals include:

setting minimum federal requirements to protect the grid, environment, jobs and transparency related to new data center development, “preventing a race to the bottom for communities competing to recruit data centers;”

ending “sweetheart tax deals for big tech companies” by repealing the state’s data center sales tax exemption;

ensuring large energy users pay for their own infrastructure and grid interconnection costs;

requiring data centers use closed-loop water systems that reuse a fixed amount of water;

granting local communities the authority to approve and reject data center development in their towns;

releasing government records detailing individual tax break data for data center facilities in Texas.

Talarico is among several Texas Democrats pushing back on data centers, calling the rapid influx of the facilities in Texas a product of corporate greed and Republican leadership more sympathetic to big business than everyday people.

State Rep. Gina Hinojosa, the Democratic candidate for governor, visited Amarillo and Lubbock over the weekend on a tour focused on rural communities’ concerns about data centers, and she was poised to announce her own data center plan Thursday.

“Data centers are jacking up utility bills across the state of Texas,” Talarico said. “Billionaire-backed politicians are giving sweetheart tax deals to giant AI companies and then sticking us with the bill.”

[…]

Talarico did not call for a moratorium, saying he wanted to support innovation and technology while ensuring local communities had a say in projects looking to build near them. Projects that did not meet “basic guardrails,” he said, should not move ahead.

His plan overlaps significantly with a sweeping regulatory scheme Abbott proposed last month. Abbott later also called for a ban on data center development in “rural neighborhoods.”