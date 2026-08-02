“Olive Garden would be hard-pressed to sell its bottomless pasta bowl were such documentation required.”

“The closest thing you have to bottom-up institutions or organizations that are vehicles for popular democratic actions are groups like Indivisible, which have chapters across the country and are again and again at the forefront when you see today examples of grassroots mobilization.”

The Cybertruck is almost as successful as the Edsel was.

“The new teen pregnancy prevention plan isn’t that focused on prevention”.

“The rhetoric was very overblown. The headlines made it out that a model had run amok, and that it was a complete surprise, and that it was something people might be exposed to. But what was really happening was that OpenAI was testing a new version of a system made up of multiple of its models. It was specifically within a sandboxed environment, and they were basically trying to get it to demonstrate capabilities in executing cyber attacks. What ended up happening was that the system identified a vulnerability in a part of the sandbox setup, and it used that vulnerability to access the internet to find the answer key for the test, which led it to try to figure out if the answers to the test were on Hugging Face in a non-public setup.”

“The year climate change came for the Tour de France”.

When Ted Williams used his Hall of Fame induction speech to advocate for Negro League stars Satchel Paige and Josh Gibson to also be inducted, and what followed from there.

“If you’re “tough on immigration,” you’re all-in on sin. Period.”

“However, cyclosporiasis isn’t the only foodborne illness you need to worry about now, because there are also new outbreaks of salmonella and listeria.”

“I unfortunately believe we’re going to see a reversal in the health profile of this country. This current federal regime has decided that humanity and public health and justice don’t mean anything.”

Also, too, anti-vaxxers are the worst. Just the absolute worst.

“Taxpayers spend about $2 billion annually on Medicaid for Amazon and Walmart employees”.

Every word of this NYT story on data centers in Louisiana is infuriating. Read it, but take deep breaths as you do.

“Political operative behind Graham Platner’s rise accused of sexual assault”.

“A Whole Bunch of People’s Claude Chats Are Publicly Accessible Online, and There’s Some Wildly Private Stuff in There”.

RIP, John C. Dvorak, longtime tech journalist and podcaster.

“Just as northeastern old money brought its culture to government and the oil men of the southwest brought theirs, now Trump and his world has brought theirs. It’s swindles all the way down and increasingly a culture of swindlery.”

“The first iteration of abstinence-only education was a billion-dollar failure. Its encore under this Trump administration is somehow even worse: A dumb idea that has mutated into a dangerous one.”

“In 2025, Americans placed roughly $166 billion in bets on sporting events. That’s more than the entire U.S. movie, music, book, and museum industries generated in revenue combined.”

RIP, Glen Hansard, Irish singer and guitarist who was in the movie The Commitments and won an Oscar for his role in the movie Once. If you’ve seen the video of the performance of “Fairytale of New York” at Shane MacGowan’s funeral, that’s Hansard playing the guitar and singing MacGowan’s part.

“To understand peptide mania, he said, you need to understand that wellness has become profoundly obsessed with masculinity.”

“California Does Medicaid Home Care Well. They’re Being Punished For It.”

“In new court filings last evening, James Comey unloaded a triple shotgun blast at the bogus “86 47” seashells prosecution against him.”

“HBO Is Getting Down In The Slop With Everyone Else”.

“The new mission for A-list dads—should they choose to accept it—is: don’t be like these guys. Then, maybe, your Hollywood stage name might live on to the next generation.”

“A federal judge Tuesday tossed FBI Director Kash Patel’s $10 million lawsuit against a blogger who called him a “googly-eyed Kremlin bitch.”” As they say, truth is a defense against libel.

Also: “Because Gordon’s ruling does not address the substance of Patel’s claims, the specific legal question of whether characterizing FBI Director Kash Patel as a “googly-eyed Kremlin bitch” is defamatory or mere rhetorical hyperbole protected by the First Amendment remains, for now, unresolved. As of this writing, Patel has yet to indicate whether he plans to sue Stewartson in a different, more appropriate forum. If he does so, and argues in a future legal filing that it would be objectively false to describe him as a “blatantly incompetent chud,” rest assured that I will be following up.”

“Prince ‘Purple Rain’ Musical Coming to Broadway in 2027″.

“Has the cyclospora outbreak impacted berries? What parents of berry-aged children need to know.”

“European nations have agreed to boycott the World Cup over FIFA’s plans to sell stakes in the tournament to private investors.” Fortunately, now they don’t have to as FIFA’a Gianni Infantino has backed down from his stupid plan.

“A US government map of Africa mislabeled every country during a state department presentation at a ⁠global conference in Brazil ⁠this week, ​causing a stir among attenders who took screenshots and posted them online.” It was apparently made with OpenAI tools.

RIP, Vincent Pastore, actor best known as Salvatore “Big Pussy” Bonpensiero on The Sopranos.

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