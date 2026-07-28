Houston to bid for 2031 Women’s World Cup

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Days after the end of the 2026 FIFA World Cup for men’s soccer teams, Houston officials said their hosting seven matches was a major success. Now, they’re moving forward with bidding to host the Women’s World Cup.

“We will make a formal bid to FIFA, along with a couple of others, and present why we think Houston should be selected as a host city for the Women’s World Cup in 2031,” Ryan Walsh, CEO of the Harris County-Houston Sports Authority, toldHouston Public Mediaon Wednesday.

The 2027 Women’s World Cup will be hosted in Brazil from June 24-July 25, 2027. FIFA is expected to announce the host countries for the 2031 tournament in the coming months, but thus far only one bid has been submitted: a joint submission from the United States, Mexico, Costa Rica and Jamaica.

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There likely would be some notable exceptions, however. Most notably, the women’s tournament would likely be scaled to different venues.

“It’s a different size, but we want to continue that excitement,” Walsh said. “We certainly want to make sure that they understand that the collaboration is still there.”

Houston is also expected to make bids for other international sporting events in the coming months and years, Walsh said, including the Rugby World Cup also in 2031; the World Masters Athletics Championship, a track and field tournament for athletes 35 and older; and several opportunities for the NCAA tournaments, including Final Four and Sweet 16 games.