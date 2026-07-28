Who wants to fight cancer?

Not Greg Abbott.

Texas spent billions recruiting scientists from around the world to turn the state into a cancer-research powerhouse. Now, nearly six months after Gov. Greg Abbott restricted public institutions’ use of the H-1B visa program, cancer advocates and immigration attorneys warn the policy could undercut that strategy. At MD Anderson Cancer Center, researchers holding H-1B work visas explore why tumors resist treatment, test new drugs and use artificial intelligence to analyze tissue cell by cell. Records obtained by The Texas Tribune show the Houston institution sponsors 277 workers through the program. Across Texas, 44 public universities, health centers and system offices reported sponsoring 3,332 H-1B workers to the Texas Workforce Commission. The higher education institutions had to detail their use of such employees as part of Abbott’s directive. The records do not establish whether Abbott’s policy has disrupted research, clinical trials or patient care. But Lore Gruenbaum, chief scientific officer and senior vice president of research at Blood Cancer United, said these types of restrictions send “a chilling message that foreign-born researchers are less welcome” at a time when institutions already face difficulty recruiting and retaining young scientists. Gruenbaum estimated that foreign-born students make up more than 40% of the graduate-student pool in biomedical research and at least half of postdoctoral trainees. “If we don’t have that talent pool available, the quality and the scope and the impact of the research that can be done will very likely decrease,” she said.

There’s more, but this is enough to make a simple statement that I can’t believe I have to say: We should cut government red tape to allow these highly beneficial engines of our economy do what they do best. There’s a limited number of people in the world who have the talent and the drive to do what these people do. For a long time, they flocked to the US because they were able to get top-notch college educations followed by prestigious graduate degrees, and then they went to work in the best scientific research academies in existence. And we all benefitted from that arrangement, whether any of us needed or had a loved one who needed a medicine or treatment or surgical procedure they pioneered or not. And now, thanks to the racist shitweasels in Washington and their craven enablers in the states like Greg Abbott, we are in the process of throwing that all away, for nothing.

That’s what this is about. We can do a small something about it this November, and a bigger one in two years. It’s up to us.

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