On Whitmire and ICE

Here we go again.

For the second time in four months, Mayor John Whitmire is facing intense criticism over his handling of federal immigration enforcement, an issue he has spent much of his first term trying to keep out of city politics. The latest test came this month after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents fatally shot Lorenzo Salgado Araujo during a traffic stop in Magnolia Park. Whitmire’s initial response to the killing – and a bruising city council fight over Houston’s cooperation with ICE in April – have led political observers to question whether Whitmire’s handling of both cases will let him maintain the alliance of moderate Democrats, independents and Republicans that has fueled his political success. In April, Whitmire led the effort to roll back a new city ordinance limiting police cooperation with ICE after Gov. Greg Abbott threatened to withhold state grants. This month, he initially said the city could not independently investigate Salgado’s death because federal authorities had jurisdiction before reversing course to call for an independent investigation and a 90-day pause in ICE operations. Together, the episodes have become one of the clearest tests yet of Whitmire’s governing style. A moderate Democrat with five decades in elected office, Whitmire has spent his career working across the aisle, repeatedly touting that his “reasonable” approach has shielded Houston from the worst of President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown. Progressive critics say that instinct has left immigrant communities at risk. But Whitmire allies, including Latino elected officials and community leaders, say critics overlook both his decades-long record with Houston’s Latino community and the legal constraints state law places on the city. In his first extended interview with the Houston Chronicle since August 2025, Whitmire said politics hasn’t influenced his approach to ICE issues, arguing there’s no time for politics when dealing with a tragedy. “I have to do what I think maintains the unity of our city, and that is a real challenge. Immigration is a very divisive issue,” Whitmire said. “Most of my critics are just looking for something to harm me. They don’t harm me. I’m in good shape. They harm the city by creating divisiveness.” Whitmire told the Chronicle his pivot after the Salgado shooting was not driven by public pressure. “Pressure? I don’t even know what that is… What changed the intensity of my comments was the report [Garcia] gave me after meeting with the witnesses,” he said, referring to a discussion he had with U.S. Rep. Sylvia Garcia, D-Houston.

There’s a lot more, and I’ve run out of gift subscriptions for the month, so you’ll have to find your own way to read the rest. I’m going to state a few things and then move on.

– I will absolutely stipulate that it sucks having to deal with ICE and the never-ending depredations of the Trump and Abbott administrations. There are few options to respond, and most of them are not good. I wouldn’t wish this on anyone.

– That said, no one forced John Whitmire to run for Mayor in 2023, and no one is forcing him to run for re-election. He chose this and is choosing it again.

– I don’t know about you, but when I hear Whitmire talk about “critics” and “divisiveness”, it’s clear to me that he has more resentment for and spends more time and energy responding to the people who show up at City Hall and make noise than he does about, you know, ICE and Trump and Abbott. I question the wisdom of that choice.

– The main debate in Democratic politics right now is less about “left” and “center” and much more about whether one has a willingness to use every lever of power available to you as an elected official to push back against the fascism and depravity of the Trump goons, or a belief that compromise and sticking to basics and picking their battles is the better way to go. All of us knows where Whitmire lands on this spectrum.

Related Posts: