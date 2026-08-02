John Oliver trolls Buc-ee’s

Oh, this is going to be fun.

Bucky the Beaver may have finally bitten off more than he can chew. His litigious ways of suing seemingly the entire animal kingdom have gotten him noticed by one late-night host who says he has both the time and the money to take Buc-ee’s down.

John Oliver, host of HBO’s Last Week Tonight, dedicated 13 minutes of his Sunday night show to Buc-ee’s, beginning with the awe of visiting World Cup tourists. Oliver then went on to detail Buc-ee’s numerous lawsuits against other convenience stores, T-shirt companies and even an underwear brand called “Nut Huggers,” where the company accuses them of trademark infringement.

Oliver notes that Buc-ee’s usually wins its cases because the smaller companies don’t have the resources to fight the case and either settle and redesign their logos or go out of business.

“But Buc-ee’s should be careful here because, as one legal expert has said, the more you do this, the more you might run into somebody who has the means or the will to fight with you,” Oliver said. “That’s where we come in, because it turns out, we very much have the will to get into a fight with Buc-ee’s.”

In response, Oliver and his show have debuted their own line of merch featuring the logo “Buc-Off” underneath encircled mascot Mr. Nutterbutter, “everyone’s favorite cartoon animal who doesn’t sue small businesses!”