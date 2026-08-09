Weekend link dump for August 9

“The Doctor Shortage Is Here—and Getting Worse”.

“If there is a question to ask, then, it is this: Why does Musk get a pass? Why do politicians, journalists and commentators treat his far-right racist radicalism as a sideshow rather than the core of his political, ideological and industrial project, seen in everything from his deep support for Donald Trump in the United States and Restore Britain in Britain to his decision to construct a massive pollution-generating data center in predominantly Black Memphis?”

“Cyclospora Boosts Fears That Worse Foodborne Outbreaks Are Ahead”.

The Daily Show is now thirty years old, and it has a weird and wacky origin story that you might enjoy.

“Read This Before You Buy That TV Streaming Stick”.

“I am convinced that many of the worst, most hostile forms of evangelism/proselytizing are deliberately intended to repel more than to invite. This is their only function, so it seems reasonable to assume that their only function and only consistent outcome must be deliberate and intentional.” See here and here for some context, and thank whatever or whoever you want that you haven’t encountered such a threat yet.

RIP, Kay Granger, former member of Congress and the first female Mayor of Fort Worth.

“Traditionalist conservatives, those who push a nuclear-family model with a male head of household and a female carer for home and the children, make women a clear pledge: Acquiesce to your husband’s authority and you will be protected and provided for; your children will be as well. The Miller-Moreno saga is a textbook example of how this promise of patriarchal protection is a myth. Both of the patriarchs of Emily Moreno’s life have failed to protect her. One is an alleged abuser, and the other seemed to put his party’s political prospects ahead of his own daughter’s well-being.”

“In other words, Moreno was silent in part because he feared what Miller would do to his daughter and granddaughter, and Miller is now using that silence as evidence that the threat did not exist. Even by the standards of the GOP, this is a chilling public example of harassment and bullying.”

“Another Reason Not to Use “AI” For Your Writing”.

“Dozens of AI-generated videos have used the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host’s face, voice and familiar monologue setup to deliver commentary on current political stories. The clips have been posted across at least half a dozen YouTube channels, packaged with thumbnails designed to match those used by Kimmel’s actual show, whose monologue videos regularly draw millions of views.”

“Netflix’s binge model isn’t broken; it works exactly as intended.”

“The world’s largest goat tower was built by accident”.

RIP, Vicki Wickham, talent booker for the British TV show Ready, Steady, Go! who gave early exposure to the likes of The Beatles, The Who, The Rolling Stones, and many more.

“What is remarkable is that federal corporate ownership is becoming routine under a Republican administration, while a Republican-controlled Congress is not just letting it happen but may even enshrine the practice in statute.”

On Equity versus non-Equity stage productions.

“This was just another example of Trump’s Justice Department trying to please him and back up his fantasies through the misuse of the criminal justice system.”

“Electronic Arts Officially Belongs To Saudi Arabia, Private Equity, And Jared Kushner Now”.

“I’m not going to stop sitting outside of my home on my bench, and I’m not going to stop bringing awareness to the fact that armed National Guardsmen in any city in the U.S. is uncalled for.”

“Apple got an estimated $2.2 billion tariff refund last quarter. Amazon got $600 million. Nike got $300 million. But American consumers who paid higher prices as President Donald Trump’s tariffs filtered through the economy are getting almost nothing back.”

“Three states this year became the first ones to enact laws restricting companies from using personal data such as browsing history or shopping habits to set individualized prices on goods and services, a practice known as surveillance pricing.”

RIP, Shorty, possibly the world’s oldest llama.

RIP, David “Z” Rivkin, two-time Grammy-winning producer.

Wishing longtime Astros usher Suzann Richardson all the best in her retirement.

RIP, Margo Howard, writer, original “Dear Prudence” for Slate, daughter of Eppie Lederer, the original Ann Landers.

“And then it struck me that I was sitting there earnestly asking myself one of the most pernicious, corrosive, damnable questions one can ever wind up asking oneself: Who does and does not count as “our” people?”

“DoorDash is building its own drone delivery business.”

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