Texas blog roundup for the week of August 3

The Texas Progressive Alliance is missing daytime soccer and counting down the days till the 2027 Women’s World Cup as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff had the July campaign finance reports for US Senate and Congress.

SocraticGadfly from vacation experience, talked about just how bad Southworst has gotten, along with an ethical reason to stop flying them.

Neil at Houston Democracy Project said court decision ending Houston’s woman/minority setaside program, Whitmire still saying HPD does not contact ICE & HPD over-policing of protest shows how much work remains in so many arenas. The next action is when you organize it.

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And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Your Local Epidemiologist urges everyone (Republicans) to leave Dr. Fauci alone already.

The Current finds CD23 candidate Brandon Herrera being an even bigger douche than before.

In the Pink Texas has some parting words for Lindsey Graham.

The Texas Signal reports on the “Data Center Week of Action” at the Capitol.

The Bloggess explains why she sometimes disappears.

The Texas Observer analyzes ICE’s attempt to evade accountability in the Lorenzo Salgado Araujo killing.

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