Still more HISD AI obsession

I dunno, man. I’m so tired of this.

Houston ISD announced Friday that it will use an artificial intelligence platform developed by Alpha School at Clemente Martinez and Gregg elementary schools during the school year that begins Aug. 10.

The state’s largest school district will launch a pilot program using “personalized” Alpha School learning modules for students who earn high scores on district reading and math assessments, according to the announcement. Those students will spend part of their mornings on that material before joining classmates for the rest of the school day. “The pilot does not replace classroom teachers” and is “at no cost” to HISD, according to the statement.

Gregg and Clemente Martinez are two of nine schools becoming “Future 2” schools, which state-appointed Superintendent Mike Miles has said would incorporate his reforms while also training students for a world in which artificial intelligence “will be ubiquitous.” Miles has told campus leaders he wants 100 “Future 2” schools within HISD by July 2031.

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Alpha School seeks to condense the amount of time students spend on academics so that the rest of their days are spent on “life skills,” according to the private school network that has campuses across the country.

Future 2 schools focus on “core academics” in the mornings and “hands-on, screen-free learning” for “human-centered skills” in the afternoon, according to HISD.

The district said in the spring it would include AI technology in Future 2 classrooms. But Friday’s statement was the district’s first public announcement that it planned to work with Alpha.