Houston sued for HPD detaining an immigrant for ICE

Not a surprise.

See here for some background on the City Council action. The Lorenzo Salgado Araujo story has faded a bit from the news, but that was never the only atrocity to be upset about. The story above is from Monday, here’s a followup from Tuesday after a press conference by attorney Kallinen.

By holding Lopez for two hours, Kallinen said, officers violated Lopez’s Fourth Amendment rights which protect people from excessive detention, regardless of citizenship status. “The mayor and city council had a lot of debate about this, so they were fully aware of this going on prior to their final ordinance,” Kallinen said. “Yet we have all of these different cases which are violations of the Constitution, and when a government of any kind passes a law that doesn’t meet constitutional standards, the Constitution wins.” The police department declined to comment, and referred reporters to the city’s legal department. Mayor John Whitmire’s office, which oversees the department, did not respond to a request for comment. Travis Fife, an attorney with the Texas Civil Rights Project, said the city should have seen the lawsuit coming. “This is the very thing we warned about months ago, that the city could’ve protected itself from by adopting and sticking to the ordinance passed limiting cooperation with immigration officials,” Fife said. “Instead, the city cowered under the governor’s threats. And now the plaintiff in this case has paid the ultimate cost of deportation. And the city is on the hook for the potentially huge monetary cost.” Kallinen said that Lopez had lived in north Houston for about 10 years, and worked installing tiles to support his girlfriend and her two children. Lopez was taken into custody on his birthday, after his family had cooked him dinner, his sister said. He is now back in Tegucigalpa, the capital of Honduras. “They should stop detaining innocent people. The police are there to take care of us, so that we can trust them and not be scared of them,” she said. “He just worked and went home, he wasn’t out in the streets.” Kallinen said he is requesting a class action lawsuit in this case, pointing to HPD’s own reporting that indicates 103 other people were referred to immigration agents in the first quarter of 2026 alone, 19 of whom were taken into ICE custody.

I’m going to say what I’ve said about several other recent lawsuits, which is that I support this, I wish them all the best, but I am not optimistic about the likelihood of success. I’ll be happy to be proven wrong. Houston Public Media has more.

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