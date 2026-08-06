Why only Midland ISD in the latest school finance lawsuit?

It’s a good question.

A lawsuit by Midland’s school board to overhaul the way Texas funds education could have been a rallying cry for districts that have long bristled at having to turn over billions of local tax dollars to the state each year.

But two weeks later, it appears Midland will have few allies.

After years of crackdowns from the state’s Republican leaders, superintendents aren’t jumping on board to challenge Gov. Greg Abbott or his education commissioner, Mike Morath. Advocacy groups are silent or oppose it. Questions have swirled around whether the litigation is intended to help Abbott’s goal of eliminating school property taxes next year.

So far, no one has joined the suit.

“I think everybody’s gun-shy,” said Josh Sanderson, executive director of Equity Center, one of the groups that led the last legal effort, which ended in 2016.

“We’re definitely not going to get involved in this one,” he said.

The response is a dramatic change from a decade ago, when more than two-thirds of the state’s 1,200 school districts challenged the state’s byzantine school finance system at the Texas Supreme Court.

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Midland trustees mentioned that Grapevine-Colleyville and Carroll school districts were interested in joining, but spokespeople for both districts would not say whether they were considering it. School districts that pay the most under Robin Hood, including Austin ISD, also haven’t joined.

If successful, the lawsuit could force the Legislature to overhaul how it finances public schools — and further inflame tensions between school and state leaders after a bruising legislative session, according to public school advocates. After more than 100 school districts sued the state in 2023 over how Morath’s office calculated their school performance ratings, lawmakers responded by trying to make it harder for schools to sue the state.

Midland trustees questioned whether the district would see some blowback. The board’s lawyer, Kevin O’Hanlon, a veteran of several school district lawsuits, didn’t directly answer. But he noted that the attorney general’s office called him ahead of the meeting and suggested depositing the $83 million owed to the state in a separate account, where it would be available if the district wins its case.

“I did not call them, which was interesting,” O’Hanlon said.

School advocates and observers have also noted that the case was brought by a district in a heavily Republican area instead of the usual coalition of districts from broader parts of the state.

Some questioned whether politics were behind the lawsuit. Abbott is campaigning on the promise of cutting school property taxes in next year’s legislative session.

“There’s lots of talk with Abbott about no property taxes,” board member Sara Burleson asked. “This doesn’t concern that at all, correct?”

The board president said it had “nothing to do with the governor.” But O’Hanlon noted that the lawsuit would bring the issue of property taxes to the forefront just as lawmakers return to Austin.