Texas blog roundup for the week of August 10

The Texas Progressive Alliance has not traded any of its members to the Dodgers as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff is following the polls in the Senate and other races.

SocraticGadfly, with last Thursday being Aug. 6, did a roundup of old thoughts, with some new additions, on Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

Neil at the Houston Democracy Project visited the site of the ICE murder of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo.

===========================

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Steve Vladeck strongly questions the notion that this SCOTUS is somehow “independent” from Donald Trump.

Mustafa Tameez observes that AI has developed intelligence faster than it has earned legitimacy.

The Houston Press urges the passage of a real immigration reform law to reduce the chances of more ICE killings.

Lone Star Left reported on the chaos in Tarrant County after that Commissioners Court tried to drastically cut voting locations.

Texas Public Opinion Research reports on what the people want with a variety of policy ideas.

Pete von der Haar has deep thoughts about classic rock.

Related Posts: