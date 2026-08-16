Weekend link dump for August 16

“How Universities Won Their Battle with Trump”.

“Generative “AI”: The Guitar Hero of Creativity”.

“Pizza Hut’s Book It! program for kids is officially back this summer.”

“LinkedIn is taking aim at the “AI slop” — low-quality, artificially generated content — filling its feed. On Thursday, the company announced that it’s adding a new feature to let users click a “seems like AI slop” button when someone’s post appears to have been written with AI.”

RIP, Don Nelson, basketball Hall of Famer who won five NBA titles as a player and was the second-winningest coach in NBA history.

RIP, Georgia Provost, photographer, educator, longtime community activist, known as the Mayor of the Third Ward.

John Waters continues to live his best life.

RIP, Ben Jones, actor who played Cooter on The Dukes of Hazzard and two-term member of Congress from Georgia.

“Project Panama is our effort to destructively scan all the books in the world. We don’t want it to be known that we are working on this.”

“It’s the strangest thing: I’ve spent 15 or so years working in public-sector economic development; I’ve never seen people cheering for job destruction, particularly elected officials.”

“In 2000, Paulina Borsook published a book foretelling the anti-government sentiments of the tech world. Now that it’s too late, people are ready to listen.”

“An anti-sex-trafficking nonprofit in Utah whose founder resigned after multiple women accused him of trafficking and sexual abuse has won a federal contract to provide legal services to unaccompanied immigrant children in government custody.”

“This lawsuit is about antitrust law. It is a straight up antitrust enforcement case. One that is very cut and dry. One that seeks to prevent the long-term structural impact from the loss of competition. An impact that can’t be remedied with a few one-off, piecemeal promises.”

RIP, Jon Cypher, actor known for Hill Street Blues, Major Dad, and the first live TV production of Cinderella.

“To probably no one’s surprise, Roku, the maker of cheap set-top boxes that can beam advertisements to users even before they’ve decided what app to launch, has opened an entire channel of genAI monstrosities called Fairground AI.”

“Years ago, a great many short-lived TV shows and unsold pilots came from a simple thought: What if we combined the formats of a situation comedy and a variety show?”

“Mark Zuckerberg’s mega-yacht didn’t respond to call for help from small boat in Alaska”.

“Dobby’s Grave Not At Risk From The Greenlink Interconnector Project, Also Not Real”.

“Narratives about a “censorship-industrial complex” spread in right-wing circles for years; then they took hold of Washington. What—and who—is behind them?”

“The nerdiest fever dream of all time is finally coming true. Next year, to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Star Wars, characters from a galaxy far, far away will travel to Earth-616 to team up with the likes of Captain America, Wolverine, and Spider-Man. Yes, Star Wars and Marvel are finally, officially, crossing over. As a comic book.”

“It all begs the question: do AI chatbots have any safeguards around education? Turns out, not really.”

“Marmots – chubby, ground-dwelling squirrels – are the latest stars on the adult platform OnlyFans.”

“A huge amount of political skill is a candidate’s ability to open these channels with people who are quite different from them, establish what we’d now call parasocial channels of mutual understanding. If you’re going to stumble on something like Thanksgiving abolition … well, that’s just too silly a thing to stumble on when so much is at stake.”

“So it’s no surprise that Vance managed to fumble this one too. He demanded that Ukraine stop attacking tankers carrying Russian oil while leaving a gaping loophole: Ukraine could simply destroy the port infrastructure those same tankers need to load and depart.”

“This is a poorly done, sloppily executed, half-assed conspiracy theory about alien abductions breeding human/alien hybrid offspring. It’s the kind of thing that would make the Lone Gunmen roll their eyes and suspect that Charisma was working with the CIA and the Smoking Man to promote this nonsense in order to discredit their legitimate investigations.”

“Spotify will now label AI creators posing as human artists”.

“Your McDonald’s File is Probably Bigger Than Your FBI File”.

“So It Is Possible to Say ‘No’ to HBO’s ‘Harry Potter’ Series”.

“Well, folks: It’s finally time to build a quarantine on the Moon for aliens.”

“Trump administration declares brass instruments a national security threat”.

“This probably won’t get the attention or, frankly, outrage that it deserves because it’s kind of technical. But it’s stunning and a ‘Caligula making his horse a senator’ kind of craziness“.

RIP, Tommy John, longtime MLB pitcher who was the first recipient of the pioneering surgical technique that now bears his name. Pinstripe Alley and Friday’s episode of Effectively Wild also pay tribute.

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