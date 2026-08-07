It looks like Daniel Wong will remain in office for now

So says a judge.

A Fort Bend County judge said Tuesday that Daniel Wong will continue serving as county judge while a quo warranto lawsuit—a legal proceeding used to determine whether someone has the legal right to hold public office—moves through the courts.

The hearing before Judge Edward Krenek did not decide whether Wong will ultimately remain county judge. Instead, Krenek established a schedule for the case while repeatedly emphasizing that no court has yet ruled Wong should be removed from office.

One of the hearing’s most significant moments came when Krenek questioned Kevin T. Hedges, chief of litigation for the Fort Bend County Attorney’s Office, about Wong’s current legal status.

“So until there is a judicial declaration of some sort by a court of competent jurisdiction … Mr. Wong would continue to have the authority to act as county judge, wouldn’t he?” Judge Krenek asked.

“He is entitled to exercise the powers of the county judge,” Hedges responded.

A short time later, Krenek asked whether someone could simply declare Wong was no longer county judge before the court ruled.

“It would have no legal effect,” Hedges replied.

Krenek also emphasized that Wong is entitled to a full legal process before the court determines whether he has the legal right to continue serving.

“We can’t put the cart before the horse and make a determination before he’s entitled to his due process rights,” Judge Krenek said while discussing the procedures governing the case.

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Rather than deciding the case Tuesday, Krenek established an accelerated schedule intended to move the lawsuit forward while giving both sides time to prepare.

“I do think we need to expedite it a little bit,” Krenek said before setting deadlines for discovery and future hearings.

The judge ordered:

Discovery responses due by Aug. 28.

Motions asking the judge to decide the case without a trial may be filed between Aug. 28 and Sept. 10.

A hearing on those motions is scheduled for Oct. 16.

If the case is not resolved by then, trial is scheduled to begin Nov. 10.

Krenek also directed both sides to submit written arguments addressing whether the court should consider temporarily removing Wong or otherwise limiting his authority before the case is decided.

Tuesday’s hearing answered one question, but not the biggest one.

Judge Krenek made clear that Wong will continue serving while the case proceeds because no court has yet ruled otherwise. Whether Wong has the legal right to remain county judge is the question the court will answer after additional legal filings, arguments and, if necessary, a trial.