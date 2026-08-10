Harris County allocates funds to investigate ICE shooting of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo

Good. Super annoying that we have to do this, but given that we do it’s good that we’re doing it.

Harris County commissioners voted unanimously Thursday to dedicate $2.5 million over the next three years to support a local investigation into the killing of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo by federal immigration officers in Magnolia Park last month.

The rare decision to allocate funds to a single investigation is arguably the most concrete step local officials have taken in response to the July 7 shooting, which sparked weeks of protests, demands for independent probes of the incident and criticism of federal authorities’ lack of cooperation with local investigators, who warned that any criminal case could become a lengthy legal battle.

Commissioner Rodney Ellis, who first floated the idea in the weeks after the killing, said the money will fund labor, overtime, a private attorney and software upgrades to aid District Attorney Sean Teare’s work. Teare said the money will be used solely to support the investigation, and will be returned should investigators decide they are unable to move forward with the case.

It’s unusual for the county to set aside funding exclusively for a single investigation, but Teare said federal officials had forced the county to take an unprecedented step.

“This is a unique case,” Teare said. “This is one that, if we believe the charges are appropriate and file charges, we fully anticipate having to fight against the federal government.”

Teare previously said the investigation was “moving rapidly,” despite the lack of cooperation from federal authorities.

“Ideally it won’t be three years, but this is different than if we are investigating and prosecuting a state law enforcement officer,” he said.

Teare said an investigation into a federal officer could include disputes about jurisdiction and a request by President Donald Trump’s administration to transfer the case to federal court, which could prolong the case.

Teare declined to provide specifics about the investigation.

“The most important thing for me is the integrity of this investigation and, if appropriate, a future prosecution,” he said.