Miller v Trump on data centers

Ol’ Sid’s going hard.

Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller said Thursday that Republicans are going to lose some statewide elections this year because of data centers, which has become a heated issue for Texas across the state.

In an interview with The Texas Tribune, Miller also called out Gov. Greg Abbott for what he says is inaction on data center development in Texas.

The lame-duck Republican said data centers are not a partisan issue, but declined to say who he might vote for come November.

“I haven’t committed to anybody,” Miller said. “There’s some Republicans I may have to leave blank, I just can’t do it.”

More than 300 data centers already operate in the state, and a Tribune analysis found at least 248 data center projects are planned. A majority of Texans in a new poll were against data center construction in their communities.

“Republicans should be on this issue and we’re not,” Miller said. “The Democrats are, and they’re right on the issue. I’m not endorsing any Democrats, but we’re going to lose some elections in the midterms because of this one subject.”

Since the legislature doesn’t come back in session until January, and any new laws wouldn’t take effect until next September, Miller said he thinks Abbott is buying time for data center companies to gain a monopoly over the competition.

“He’s given a wink and a nod to his data center people saying ‘Hey, you have plenty of time to get grandfathered in, then we’ll put the screws on all your competition,’” Miller said.

[…]

Miller still wants a special session on data centers, which he said could be wrapped up in a week if it’s the only item in the session. Despite calling special sessions multiple times, including redistricting and to pass school vouchers, Abbott has resisted calling for one on data centers. Miller said Abbott is trying to delay action until the legislative session in January.

“He hasn’t done anything really,” Miller said. “It’s all smoke and mirrors and campaign fluff to gain votes. It’s not about the people of Texas or protecting our grid or protecting our water or protecting our land base.”