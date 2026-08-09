Miller v Trump on data centers

Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller said Thursday that Republicans are going to lose some statewide elections this year because of data centers, which has become a heated issue for Texas across the state.
In an interview with The Texas Tribune, Miller also called out Gov. Greg Abbott for what he says is inaction on data center development in Texas.
The lame-duck Republican said data centers are not a partisan issue, but declined to say who he might vote for come November.
“I haven’t committed to anybody,” Miller said. “There’s some Republicans I may have to leave blank, I just can’t do it.”
More than 300 data centers already operate in the state, and a Tribune analysis found at least 248 data center projects are planned. A majority of Texans in a new poll were against data center construction in their communities.
“Republicans should be on this issue and we’re not,” Miller said. “The Democrats are, and they’re right on the issue. I’m not endorsing any Democrats, but we’re going to lose some elections in the midterms because of this one subject.”
Since the legislature doesn’t come back in session until January, and any new laws wouldn’t take effect until next September, Miller said he thinks Abbott is buying time for data center companies to gain a monopoly over the competition.
“He’s given a wink and a nod to his data center people saying ‘Hey, you have plenty of time to get grandfathered in, then we’ll put the screws on all your competition,’” Miller said.
[…]
Miller still wants a special session on data centers, which he said could be wrapped up in a week if it’s the only item in the session. Despite calling special sessions multiple times, including redistricting and to pass school vouchers, Abbott has resisted calling for one on data centers. Miller said Abbott is trying to delay action until the legislative session in January.
“He hasn’t done anything really,” Miller said. “It’s all smoke and mirrors and campaign fluff to gain votes. It’s not about the people of Texas or protecting our grid or protecting our water or protecting our land base.”
I’ve had very little good to say about Ol’ Sid over the years, mostly because he’s been a ridiculous and often-wrong Ag Commissioner. But he’s got Abbott’s number here, and he’s not shy about saying so. I’m down for that, all day every day.
And then here comes Donald Trump.
President Donald Trump this week criticized Texas for being anti-data centers, just days after Republican Gov. Greg Abbott paused industry-wide approvals until the companies provide the state with more information on things like power and water use.
“I saw Texas the other day sort of is against data centers,” Trump said in a nearly hourlong sit-down interview with Punchbowl News released Friday. “I think it’s a mistake. And I’m not taking positions, I just think it’s a mistake, because there are other communities that want it. When a community wants it, it means a lot of money is going to come into that community.”
Abbott’s spokesperson in a statement Friday defended the policy move as necessary because less than 10% of data centers responded to the state’s requests for them to report their power and water usage.
“Many are unaware that [the Electric Reliability Council of Texas] is tracking a more than 500% increase in peak electricity demand. This unprecedented growth could endanger the reliability and stability of the Texas electric grid,” Andrew Mahaleris said. “The Governor’s pause requires data centers to provide [Public Utility Commission of Texas] and ERCOT with the required information for them to make fully informed decisions. Simply put, Texans must come first.”
[…]
Abbott’s announcement came after he had previously been bullish about the industry, calling Texas “epicenter of AI development” in November when he unveiled Google’s $40 billion investment in the state that included data center facility development.
The three-term governor’s Democratic opponent, Gina Hinojosa, has made greater oversight of data centers a key piece of her campaign.
“Abbott’s call for a ‘pause’ could be for one day – and no one buys it,” she said in a statement this week. “He’s taken millions from data center CEOs while giving Texans lip service to non-existent restrictions.”
Trump went on to say that data centers are “tremendously important for the economics.”
“For Texas to say no to data centers is a mistake in the sense that it could be bigger than oil,” he added.
See here and here for some background. All I can say – and say it with me now – is “Let them fight”. Keep on obsessing about these stupid things, Donnie. It’s what your pals in Texas deserve.