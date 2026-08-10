Buc-ee’s keeps on Buc-ee-ing

They can’t help themselves.

Days after comedian John Oliver unveiled rodent-themed merchandise daring Buc-ee’s to sue him, the Texas company sued a corner store in Beavercreek, Ohio, over its beaver logo.

In a federal lawsuit filed July 28 in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio, Buc-ee’s accuses Beaver’s Mini Mart, located in Beavercreek, Ohio, of “unjustly” profiting from the Texas-based chain’s reputation by using a logo of a smiling cartoon beaver. The lawsuit also cites the store’s “predominant” use of red lettering as evidence of trademark infringement.

Buc-ee’s did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Beaver’s Mini Mart declined to comment.

The lawsuit extends Buc-ee’s long-running campaign to protect its beaver mascot and other branding from alleged imitators. But its target this time is a small store in Beavercreek, about 16 miles from the chain’s first Ohio location, and the suit was filed two days after Oliver mocked Buc-ee’s history of pursuing trademark cases.

Buc-ee’s says its beaver logo has become an “iconic” and “distinctive” brand over decades, signaling to roadtrippers a place to use the restroom or buy brisket. The company says it has acquired “valuable common law rights” and has “priority” in the logo’s use.

Buc-ee’s is demanding that the Ohio corner store permanently stop using a beaver logo, destroy all products that display one and provide an “accounting” of exactly how much Beaver’s Mini Mart has allegedly profited from using the logo.

Beavercreek residents told the Dayton Daily News they considered Buc-ee’s lawsuit “stupid” and “crazy,” because beavers have long been associated with the city.

“What are they gonna do? Shut down all of Beavercreek?” one local told the Dayton Daily News.