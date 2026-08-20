Texas blog roundup for the week of August 17

The Texas Progressive Alliance has never been smuggled off an airplane in the back of a food delivery truck, but it does bring you a quality blog roundup every week.

Off the Kuff finds that even Greg Abbott’s pollster thinks the Governor’s race is close.

SocraticGadfly, from his summer vacation, snarked on Yellowstone concessionaire food.

Neil at the Houston Democracy Project went to a recruitment/organizing meeting of the Space City Marshals. The Marshals do good work to keep Houston protesters safe. Check out the post & read their pitch for support.

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And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Olivia Julianna has a lot of questions about the Big Bend border wall.

Chris Tackett gets into the Tarrant County election site situation.

G. Elliott Morris explains why primary polling is so fraught.

The Current talks to music icon Steve Earle, in town to receive that city’s Emissary of the Muses award.

Regina Vanburg argues that Greg Abbott isn’t going to save anyone from data centers.

The Bloggess experienced some technical difficulties.

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