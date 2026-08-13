League City to vote on Flock cameras

It’s a non-binding vote, but it will be interesting regardless.

League City voters in November will weigh in on whether the city should use Flock cameras or other automated license plate readers, although city officials said the referendum will be non-binding.

The League City City Council on Tuesday voted unanimously to put the measure on the Nov. 3 ballot, days before the city of Conroe will consider a similar ballot measure regarding the use of the cameras.

During League City’s meeting, a dozen public speakers urged the council to put the issue to a public vote. The Chronicle has reached out to Flock Safety, the company whose license plate readers are used in League City, for comment.

Council Member Courtney Chadwell said he was “generally against governing by referendum.”

“We can’t always reduce an issue to a simple yes or no at the ballot box,” he said. However, Chadwell said he supported putting the issue on the ballot as a “straw poll” to gauge public opinion.

Council Member Chad Tressler, who initially said he would vote against placing the issue on the ballot, agreed that the issue of whether to use license plate readers was not the correct use of a referendum.

“It’s risky and throwing the baby out with the bath water,” Tressler said. He later voted for the measure after asking how many votes it needed to pass.

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The League City Police Department initially installed nine Flock Safety cameras at designated locations throughout the city in late 2022, with council approval. After a lengthy process to obtain state authorization, the department installed the 33 more Flock cameras at major intersections in 2023.