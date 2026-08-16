Fifth Circuit tosses the rest of the mail ballot ID requirements lawsuit

You can always count on them (to be awful and lawless).

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday restored several pieces of a 2021 Texas election law that overhauled mail-in and assisted voting, overturning a lower court’s block on those provisions. Five years ago, Texas passed Senate Bill 1, a wide-reaching election law that changed the way local officials administer elections and how some Texans vote, particularly aimed at initiatives Harris County implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic. The law was denounced by voter advocacy groups, civil rights organizations and Democratic lawmakers, who broke quorum in an attempt to stifle the bill. After several lawsuits over accessibility concerns created by the new law were consolidated into a single suit, a district judge in March 2025 struck down nine of its provisions. Those blocked provisions included requiring Texans to provide an identification number or social security number on mail in ballot applications and have them match the state’s records. The judge also blocked provisions that create processes for curing defective ballots and require voters and those who assist them in filling out their ballot to sign an oath swearing they did not coerce the voter and disclose how they’re related. The plaintiffs who sued argued the provisions were overly cumbersome and restrictive for voters with disabilities, and the district judge agreed, ruling they violated the Americans with Disabilities Act. Texas allows voters who are over the age of 65 and those with certain disabilities, among others, to vote by mail. Wednesday’s 11-page ruling from the Fifth Circuit reverses the district judge’s ruling in its entirety, finding that the plaintiffs lacked standing on most of their complaints. The written opinion strongly rebuked the lower courts’ decisions in the suit, noting that appellate judges have “reversed the district court on everything” through the suit’s five years of litigation. “The bulk of the plaintiffs’ claims fail for lack of standing. One fails on the merits. But none justifies interference with the State Legislature’s efforts to prevent voter fraud and to protect election integrity,” Judge Andrew Oldham wrote in the opinion.

See here and here for some background. This appears to be the endpoint of a lawsuit that has a long history, mostly of getting abused by the Fifth Circuit. Democracy Docket adds some details.

The ruling affects several restrictions on mail-in voting and voter assistance. Among them are rules requiring some voters to provide an identification number that matches state records, requirements for people who help voters cast ballots and limits on paid voter assistance and canvassing. The opinion opened with an unusual and extraordinary attack on mail-in voting, portraying the practice itself as a threat to democracy. “It has long been established that mail-in ballots are prone to fraud,” Judge Andrew Oldham wrote. “That is why voting by mail jeopardizes election integrity and democracy itself.” The sweeping claim goes well beyond what the evidence shows. Fraud involving mail-in ballots is exceedingly rare, and research has not found evidence that mail-in voting produces widespread voter fraud as anti-voting activists have suggested over the years. Election officials also use safeguards including ballot tracking and other security measures to detect improper ballots. Oldham cited a 2014 federal district court opinion stating that mail-in ballots are “not secure,” a decision the Fifth Circuit later affirmed in relevant part. But his broader assertion that mail-in voting itself jeopardizes democracy was the court’s characterization, not a finding that widespread mail-ballot fraud had occurred. A federal district court blocked nine provisions of SB 1 in March 2025 after finding that they violated the Americans with Disabilities Act and Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act, two federal laws that protect people with disabilities from discrimination. Wednesday’s ruling wipes away that decision. But in most of the case, the appeals court did not decide whether the challenged provisions actually violate those disability laws. Instead, it ruled that the groups challenging the law had not shown the kind of direct, ongoing harm needed to bring those claims in federal court. For the mail-in ballot identification rules, the court said the plaintiffs had not shown that a specific voter was likely to be harmed again in a future election. The opinion pointed to voters who had previously struggled with the new requirements but had since learned how to comply with them. The court also noted that the share of mail-in ballot applications or ballots rejected because of missing or mismatched identification numbers had dropped from 11% or 12% to 2.7% within eight months. The appeals court used similar reasoning to reject challenges to SB 1’s voter assistance rules, saying earlier Fifth Circuit decisions had already undercut the plaintiffs’ claims.

All those poor suckers – including a significant number of Republicans – who had their votes tossed in 2022 before election officials and anyone affiliated with campaigns got the hang of things are just out of luck. I cannot say this often enough: The Fifth Circuit, whose sole guiding principle is that Republicans can do whatever they want and Democrats can get stuffed, must be as high a priority for any court reform effort we might undertake in 2029 as SCOTUS is, or we’re just kidding around. This court is wicked and corrupt and it must be rebuilt. No excuses. Mother Jones has more.

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