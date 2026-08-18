The beaver backlash

Gotta respect this.

The mini mart that could have gotten some moral support in its fight against a Texas-sized gas station chain set on world domination. Two weeks after Buc-ee’s filed a lawsuit against a tiny Ohio convenience store, the local town has all but defied Buc-ee’s by naming the beaver as its town mascot.

The appropriately named Beavercreek, Ohio, made the beaver the town’s historic symbol during a Beavercreek City Council meeting on Monday, August 10. In addition, the Beavercreek City Schools mascot, Bucee the Beaver, a figure whose name and appearance draw similarities to Buc-ee’s beaver mascot, celebrated with a photo op.

“The connection dates back more than two centuries. Early European hunters and pioneer settlers named Big Beaver Creek and Little Beaver Creek after the native beaver population that inhabited the area, establishing a connection to the community that dates back to its founding in 1803,” the City of Beavercreek wrote on Facebook. “As the resolution states, ‘For the citizens of Beavercreek, the beaver is not just a corporate marketing device. It is a recognized representation of the city’s identity, history, and values, held in common by generations of residents.'”

The resolution came as Buc-ee’s is in the middle of a lawsuit with Beaver’s Mini Mart, alleging a violation of Buc-ee’s trademark. Huber Heights Mayor Jeff Gore, whose town now houses Ohio’s first Buc-ee’s, shed light on the situation by revealing Beaver’s Mini Mart owner Vik Boparai had filed a trade name for Beaver’s Mini Mart, which Buc-ee’s CEO Arch “Beaver” Aplin III claims is in conflict with his company’s federal trademark.

“Mr. Aplin told me directly that Buc-ee’s had no issues with Beavermart using the Beaver logo in Beavercreek. He understood and said that makes sense,” Gore wrote on Facebook. “What Buc-ee’s did not want was a series of Beavermarts popping up across the state or regionally or eventually nationally that violated their trademark.”

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In a statement sent to WHIO TV 7, Beaver’s Mini Mart said: “We created Beavers Mini Mart to represent our connection to this community and the city we proudly serve-Beavercreek. This lawsuit is unfair, and we believe small businesses should be able to operate without being bullied by large corporations. We are standing up for our rights and will fight this lawsuit all the way.”

As far as the timing around Monday’s resolution and the ongoing lawsuit, Beavercreek City Council told Fox 19 Now, “The resolution is not associated with the federal trademark lawsuit between Buc-ee’s and Beaver’s Mini Mart. That lawsuit is a private legal matter currently before the courts, and the city cannot take a position on pending litigation.”