Texas blog roundup for the week of August 24

The Texas Progressive Alliance thinks that Natalie Harp should print out this week’s blog roundup.

With some reservations but much more scorn, Off the Kuff laughs at Dan Patrick’s bizarre obsession with “dirty” books in school libraries.

SocraticGadfly called out Don Huffines for his immediate politicization of the Comptroller’s office.

Neil at the Houston Democracy Project spoke at the Spring Branch Democrats meeting. Neil said protest matters & we can elect a better Houston City Council in 2027.

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And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Steve Vladeck argues that the end of the Alien Enemies Act litigation is much more of a loss for the Trump administration than a win.

Texas Monthly finds that most of our state leadership have been absolute wimps about standing up for Big Bend.

Suzanne Bellsnyder is not at all surprised to find that the large majority of initial voucher recipients were families whose kids were not in public schools.

Bay Area Houston documents Greg Abbott’s billionaire buddies.

In the Pink marvels at Mrs. Pete Hegseth.

Allison Campolo catches Greg Abbott violating Texas election law, more than once.

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