How much of those academic gains are a mirage?

Damn.

Two years into Houston ISD’s state takeover, state-appointed Superintendent Mike Miles touted a major achievement: state ratings showed there were no more F-rated schools in the district.

Some of that jump, however, had little to do with Miles’ sweeping reforms or gains in student test scores. One key factor was HISD’s use of a new, rapidly expanding option in Texas’ accountability system: college-prep courses.

These are not typical courses that can earn students college credit, such as Advanced Placement or dual credit. These are courses, often taken online, that help students catch up on English and math so they don’t have to take remedial classes in college. In the state’s accountability system, schools that enroll students in college-prep courses can earn credit for producing college-ready graduates, which in turn boosts their A-F ratings.

Exclusive data from the Texas Education Agency obtained by the Houston Chronicle shows that without students completing those courses, every high school in Miles’ reform model would have dropped by at least one letter grade in 2025. The district would have had five D-rated and two F-rated high schools – undercutting Miles’ claim of no F-rated campuses.

At schools within Miles’ New Education System – the center of his reforms – students were much more likely to complete college-prep courses. Some students described being enrolled en masse, even when they had already earned college-ready credentials. Several said they rushed through the self-paced coursework, which can take up to a semester, in a few hours. Others said they still had to take remedial classes in college — the very outcome the courses were designed to prevent.

In fact, the TEA concluded in 2025 that virtually all college-prep courses failed to prepare students for college-level academics. Most graduates marked college-ready exclusively through college prep still had to take remedial coursework to pass their first year of college, the TEA found. Because of that finding, the state will no longer count most college-prep courses toward school ratings by 2028.

The findings cast doubt on the academic progress HISD schools have made under Miles since the Texas Education Commissioner ousted the elected school board in 2023 and installed him to lead the state’s largest school district. The apparent gains from college-prep courses — which the state later deemed ineffective — also raise questions about how the accountability system rewards schools.

“We can shove a bunch of students into college-prep courses, but that doesn’t mean that we’re actually doing a whole lot of work to make sure that they get somewhere,” said Jacob Kirksey, an associate professor of education policy at Texas Tech University. “We’ve basically created this fake pathway into college that’s not actually viable.”

The surge in college-prep course completions far outpaced HISD’s improvement on other measures of college readiness. In the first year of the takeover, HISD campuses made modest gains in preparing students for college, with roughly 800 more students meeting the benchmark in the 2023-24 school year than the previous year. But nearly 2,000 graduates that year were marked college ready thanks to those courses.

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In all, college-prep credit boosted ratings by at least one letter grade at half of HISD’s high school campuses in 2025. That included every NES campus and almost every NES-aligned campus — both of which enroll higher rates of economically disadvantaged students than the district average.

Wheatley High School — which triggered HISD’s state takeover after several years of failing grades — earned a B rating in 2025. Without college prep, the Fifth Ward high school would have earned a C.

HISD represents a broader regional trend. In a sampling of high schools across 12 other Houston-area districts, state data showed that all but three schools would have earned lower ratings in 2025 without college-prep credit, including campuses in Katy, Cypress-Fairbanks and Conroe. The state has yet to release comprehensive regional data to the Chronicle.

Kirksey at Texas Tech found that students who took college-prep courses were less likely to earn a college degree than those who weren’t considered college ready, suggesting that the courses boost high school ratings without setting students up for success.

Statewide, low-income students were also more likely to take and complete college-prep courses. But the boost in college-prep enrollment has done little to close the gap in college-readiness between those students and their peers, according to an analysis from Rice University’s Houston Education Research Consortium.

The gap between Black and Hispanic students also remained virtually unchanged when compared to state averages.

Gabriela Sánchez-Soto, who conducted the research at Rice, said it signals the accountability system needs to change to truly reach those students.

“If we are not actually saying explicitly, ‘How are we going to support students who have economic disadvantage? How are we going to support students of color? How are we going to support emergent bilingual students?’ Then the system itself will not necessarily create that just by virtue of existing,” Sánchez-Soto said.