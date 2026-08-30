Weekend link dump for August 30

“As economic pressures gut local newsrooms across the country, white nationalist figures see an untapped opening: stepping into media deserts where there are few journalists left to sound the alarm.”

“Paramount‘s purchase of Warner Bros. Discovery could be devastating for California and the entertainment industry, costing the state 4,500 film and TV production jobs and putting at risk $1.26 billion in wages, according to a new report commissioned by Los Angeles County.”

“To Miami’s Chagrin, Warming Seas Are Driving a Bumper Crop of Sargassum”.

“Natalie Harp Should Concern Everyone—I Should Know, I Once Had Her Job”.

“A notice posted to the company’s website states that after Sept. 15, 2026, Columbia House will no longer accept new orders.” I blame the decision to stop minting pennies for this.

RIP, Shelley Fabares, singer and actor known for The Donna Reed Show, Coach, and One Day At A Time.

RIP, Bunny Levine, librarian turned actor best known for Gilmore Girls and Shameless.

“But the idea that increased “awareness” of postpartum mood disorders and maternal burdens could definitely result in sympathy for those afflicted hasn’t weathered the stress test of the MAGA-era gender wars. As with climate change, wealth inequality, and war crimes, some people do know it’s bad; they just don’t care.”

RIP, Nancy Landon Kassebaum Baker, former US Senator from Kansas and the first woman to be elected to the Senate without having previously filled an unexpired congressional term.

RIP, Dolly Parton, singer, songwriter, movie star, businesswoman, fashion icon, philanthropist, national treasure.

“I hate the word “authentic,” but Dolly Parton was somehow intentionally one of the most artificial-looking women on the planet, and also one of the most authentically herself people in the world. She came from poverty and she embraced her background, forgoing not only shame, but any resentment.”

“This framing only tracks if you possess the critical thinking skills of a goldfish. As Justice Sonia Sotomayor pointed out in a dissent joined by Justice Elena Kagan, the order must be read as a “unified whole.” By simultaneously mandating the creation of Trump-approved eligibility lists and targeting state officials who allegedly issue ballots to ineligible voters, the White House is sending a clear message to its political enemies: Use its list, or else. The Court’s treatment of these provisions as independently innocuous is roughly analogous to arguing that because a bank robber hasn’t actually opened fire, the teller staring down the barrel of his gun should not understand “empty the safe” as a threat.”

“Canadian producers are urging the government to bring back plans to force American companies to help subsidize domestic film and TV production as part of the larger fight with the U.S.”

“Moss is aware that people will say he’s getting what he voted for.”

“For 17 months, the State Department has promised to deliver proof of a long-promoted conspiracy theory about its own agency: that its officials routinely censored conservative Americans. This week, it failed that mission, as Under Secretary for Public Diplomacy Sarah Rogers released a trove of documents that proved nothing.”

“If we continue down this path, where this kind of ‘presence patrol’ mission becomes the new definitive image of the National Guard, it’s going to completely rebrand everything that was noble about the National Guard into being mundane at best and threatening at worst.”

Appointment viewing is back.

RIP, Tim Curry, legendary actor known for The Rocky Horror Picture Show, It, Muppet Treasure Island, Clue, and so much more. My God, if there is a heaven, just imagine the party they’re having right now. Now go read this oral history of Muppet Treasure Island from its 30th anniversary.

RIP, Jaye P. Morgan, singer, actor, iconic panelist on The Gong Show.

RIP, Yayoi Kusama, Japanese pop artist.

RIP, Peter Cullen, Canadian actor best known as the voices of Optimus Prime and Eeyore. Mark Evanier has some nice things to say about him.

“Good news, Hopson: Your children were never at risk for unauthorized transition. Your livelihood, on the other hand, really was at risk due to the policies of the man you voted for.”

“On Wednesday, league executives presented to team owners the future of the Pro Bowl, which will no longer have a standalone game — be it tackle or flag football — or games. After surveying players over the years, the NFL will now make the Pro Bowl effectively an individual performance award. Eighty-eight players will receive the Pro Bowl honor with no alternates, corralling a key aspect of the all-star event that had gotten out of whack in recent years.”

“It’s an unusual sight in the Trump-era GOP: In many of Wyoming’s state primaries last week, Republican voters chose candidates who defended the state’s voting systems and election workers, over those who amplified the president’s lies about voter fraud.”

“A state grand jury found the DeSantis administration “misappropriated” taxpayer money when it diverted $10 million from a Medicaid settlement into the Hope Florida Foundation, arguing the transfer was “part of a sophisticated scheme to fund political activities,” according to a copy of the sealed grand jury report obtained by CBS News Miami.” Lock them up!

RIP, King Harald V of Norway.

“Corporate America Cut Big Checks to Trump. Now CEOs Fear Subpoenas Are Coming.”

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