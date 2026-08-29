The Travis County study for an alternate Austin-to-San Antonio passenger rail line

We have two not great choices for something that would be really really useful if it could ever be made to happen.

A passenger rail link between Austin and San Antonio, long dreamed about by local officials and commuters who would rather watch YouTube than white-knuckle it between semi-trucks on I-35, is now being presented with two very different paths forward.

But the cheaper of those two paths is already running into the same obstacle that helped kill the last serious effort: Union Pacific says its freight railroad still doesn’t have capacity for any more passenger trains beyond the extremely limited existing service. Amtrak’s slow rolling Texas Eagle runs only once a day, and even that service arrives on schedule just 56% of the time.

The other option would build an all-new, mostly elevated railroad starting at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport and following State Highway 130 to Interstate 10. That avoids Union Pacific but bypasses the biggest population centers between Austin and San Antonio. It also comes with a much heftier price tag: $13.5 billion.

The two choices are laid out in separate studies released this summer, both prepared by engineering firm HNTB. TxDOT published a study in June that considered adding passenger trains to the existing Union Pacific corridor.

This week, Travis County released the study on whether a new railroad could be built along SH 130 and I-10. The 62-page report cost almost $125,000.

At a high level, engineers found either concept could work. But the studies also exposed the tradeoffs that have prevented Austin-San Antonio passenger rail from becoming a reality, despite millions of dollars spent on studies and planning.

On paper, the Union Pacific option is more affordable. TxDOT studied running up to eight round trips a day between Austin and San Antonio, with stops in New Braunfels and San Marcos. The most ambitious scenario would require almost $1.9 billion in new tracks, signals, stations and other infrastructure. Annual operation and maintenance costs could top $61 million.

But that study came with a major limitation: Union Pacific declined to participate. So TxDOT had to make assumptions about how passenger and freight trains could use the railroad by relying on federal data and “engineering judgment.”

Union Pacific is now making clear it disagrees with the premise of the study.

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The SH 130 to I-10 option studied by Travis County avoids the need to cooperate with Union Pacific, but introduces several other problems.

HNTB estimates nearly 54 miles of the roughly 90-mile route would have to be elevated. The $13.5 billion estimate, which doesn’t account for any inflation, includes a 45% cost cushion known as a “contingency.”

Various diagrams from the HNTB report show how elevated rail line, shown in orange, could be configured along SH 130 and I-10.

Unlike the plan studied by TxDOT, the price tag includes $360 million for six trains, each with two locomotives and three coach cars, plus a $300 million operations and maintenance facility.

The estimate also assumes minimal highway reconstruction or land acquisition, and doesn’t include interest on any potential debt.

Running the trains could cost another $140 million to $190 million each year. The Travis County study didn’t forecast ridership, so it also can’t say how much fare revenue could offset those costs.