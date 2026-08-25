Appeals court maintains block on changes to Historically Underutilized Business Program

From the inbox:
The State of Texas has failed in its attempt to end the landmark lawsuit challenging the dismantling of the state’s Historically Underutilized Business (HUB) program.
The Fifteenth Court of Appeals rejected the State’s request to dismiss the underlying lawsuit, allowing Texas business owners and a trade association representing more than 150 contractors to continue challenging the Comptroller’s regulations in Travis County District Court.
The State argued that the case should be thrown out because the Comptroller withdrew the emergency regulations the plaintiffs originally challenged and replaced them with final regulations. The court disagreed, finding that the challenged HUB regulation had been adopted “without substantive change.” The business owners can now return to trial court and continue their challenge.
“The State asked the court to end this case. It lost,” said Alphonso David, President and CEO of the Global Black Economic Forum and co-lead counsel for the plaintiffs. “Replacing one set of regulations with another does not give the Comptroller power the Legislature never gave him. The core question is unchanged: Can the Comptroller ignore the Legislature and rewrite Texas law through regulation? The answer is no, and we will return to the trial court to make that case.”
“Thousands of businesses lost certifications, contracts, employees and opportunities because of these regulations,” David continued. “Changing the form of the regulations does not erase that harm. We will keep fighting for the businesses, workers and communities paying the price.”
This case is bigger than the state’s contracting program. It is about whether Texans can rely on laws passed by their elected representatives and whether an executive official can unilaterally issue regulations to cut thousands of businesses owned by women and people of color out of a program the Legislature created. The stakes reach beyond Texas: businesses, investors, workers, and communities across the country depend on stable public contracting systems and clear limits on executive power.
The case will now return to Travis County District Court, where the plaintiffs will continue challenging the Comptroller’s unlawful regulations. The Global Black Economic Forum, Petrillo Klein + Boxer LLP, Freedom Economy, and American Pride Rises continue to support the litigation alongside a coalition of business and civil rights organizations.
See here, here, and here for the background, and here for the court’s opinion. This bit from the opinion adds on to what is said in the above press release:
Contrary to the State Parties’ assertion, we cannot conclude there is no live controversy between the parties as to the validity of the Comptrollers’ HUB policy, as reflected in the Comptroller’s recently adopted rules. Similarly, we cannot conclude that there is no live controversy as to the Appellees’ ultra vires claim that the state agency officials have acted or have threatened to act in conflict with the HUB Act, a claim that is independent of their challenge to the Comptroller’s rules.
The plaintiffs may or may not prevail on their claims – I think their case is clear, but we all know how this can go – but they get to live to fight on. That will do for now.
The Fifteenth CoA was created in part to keep first tier appeals involving the state out of the reliably blue Austin CoA, and all of its justices were hand selected by Greg Abbott. Surviving a motion to dismiss means that the case has some actual merit, so it’s reasonable to expect that the ruling won’t change after a trial or summary judgment hearing on the merits.