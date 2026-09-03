Texas blog roundup for the week of August 31

The Texas Progressive Alliance will always love Dolly Parton as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff analyzes the two most recent polls of the Senate race.

SocraticGadfly talks about the reality, and non-reality, of Interior’s mandatory cuts in Colorado River water supply.

Neil at the Houston Democracy Project Blog reported on the Houston City Council Public Safety Committee meeting where HPD Chief Diaz failed to show up. The bottom line appears to be we can’t have HPD/ICE transparency because HPD isn’t following the law.

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And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

The Current reviewed Greg Abbott’s cursed summer playlist.

The Dallas Observer reported on the use of Flock cameras on college campuses.

Texas Monthly talked to Billy Gibbons about the future of ZZ Top.

Pete von der Haar eulogized Dolly Parton.

Caroline Pitchkolan copes with the fear created by immigration enforcement.

The Texas Observer has a message for Dan Patrick about his book-banning obsession, from an Abilene public school librarian.

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