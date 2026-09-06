Weekend link dump for September 6

“The political line of attack is pretty clear. Unlike so many other examples of chaotic and degenerate bullshit or egregious damage that shows up over time in indirect ways, this one is crystal clear: it’s all on Trump and something almost everyone feels in the here and now. You’re already struggling to make ends meet. Trump doesn’t care and isn’t doing anything about it. And all Trump will do is go create more chaos, do some stupid thing no one was asking for for his own kicks, making your situation worse.”

“Father and son make amazing prehistoric shark discovery during Jersey Shore vacation”.

“Gun deaths overall have been declining in recent years, but murder-suicides in which at least one of the victims was age 65 or older are higher than ever, according to a Trace analysis of data from the Gun Violence Archive.”

“More than a dozen local law enforcement agencies across the country have used opioid settlement money to procure Flock cameras and other AI-powered automated license plate readers (ALPRs), an investigation by Mother Jones has found.”

“How do you figure out if microplastics are affecting pregnancy?”

“Elena Vasquez and Marcus Chen have appeared as volcano experts, astronauts, thriller protagonists, podcast hosts, and academic co-authors across hundreds of independently produced AI-generated documents, never having lived.”

“Every person has the right to know their origins and the right to know their history.”

“Every conversation about “the crisis of men” seems to circle the same symptoms without identifying one of the underlying mechanisms driving them.”

“It Only Took One Conservative Grifter Being Nabbed by ICE to Convince MAGA It Hates Deportation”.

And here’s more than you wanted to know about that awful person who was just deported. If you have no idea what I’m talking about, keep your soul pure and don’t click on this link or the one above it.

“Thousands of Americans die every year from a chronically underreported cause: heat.”

“At the FBI, a history of hiring prostitutes or stealing from employer may no longer be a barrier to being hired”.

“Whatever obligation I have to love my enemies and to pray for those who persecute me, my obligation is different when it comes to those who make themselves the enemies of the poor, the weak, the widow and the orphan and the oppressed. I may be obliged to respond with love to my oppressor, but that is not my obligation when it comes to someone else’s oppressor.”

“The Compliance Department found that Santos made these statements with the intent to manipulate the price of the Yes or No contracts that he intended to purchase. Ultimately, these statements did in fact manipulate the price of said contracts.”

“You can just ignore the bad pundits. You don’t have to read them. You can just carry right on with your life.”

“MapQuest’s app surges to No. 1 in Navigation after refusing to rename Lake Ontario”. In a world of quislings and capitulators, be a MapQuest.

“A summer of food recalls, including the record-shattering cyclosporiasis outbreak tied to iceberg lettuce that has sickened thousands, has raised many Americans’ fears of contracting a foodborne illness. The recalls have focused attention on the Trump administration’s decision to cut funding and staff at several public health agencies, and prompted questions about whether those changes have made consumers more vulnerable.”

“Duane “Keffe D” Davis has been convicted in the murder trial of Tupac Shakur, a Las Vegas jury ruled on Monday, marking the first conviction since the rapper’s infamous death 30 years ago.”

“But the upshot of National Park Service v. National Trust for Historic Preservation is that whether or not Trump’s already-in-progress ballroom is “legal”—something that, in my view, the Supreme Court of the United States really ought to weigh, but whatever—no one has the power to stop its construction, even temporarily. As a result, if a federal court eventually rules on the merits that, no, Trump can’t build the ballroom, that conclusion will be academic. The ballroom will already be complete, and Getty Images will be awash in photos of Justice Clarence Thomas attending the ribbon-cutting ceremony, cocktail in hand, having an absolute blast.”

“Breaking Badly leaves no room for Gunn, the International Olympic Committee, or any other governing body that poorly conceived how breaking could be integrated as an Olympic sport, to take accountability for making a mockery of it. And, yes, all involved parties should apologize.”

RIP, Gloria Steinem, iconic feminist leader, author, co-founder of Ms magazine. And also, she was a CIA agent, early on. I had no idea.

RIP, Cassandra Wilson, two time Grammy-winning jazz singer and songwriter.

“Florida Republicans worry they won’t capture big redistricting gains”.

“Why the Hugging Face Hack Should Make You Worry More About A.I.”

“Would you look at that? Another story of Christians assuming they can break the rules and get away with it because of their faith. Another violation of consent. Another example of Christian privilege followed by false accusations of persecution.”

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