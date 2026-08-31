City campaign finance reform enforcement proposed

I’m fine with this, with a couple of notes.

Political candidates seeking office at Houston City Hall could soon face stiffer penalties for some campaign finance violations under a new proposal being considered by city officials. Filing campaign fundraising reports late — or failing to file them at all — is a criminal offense under state and city laws and can be subject to hefty fines. But in practice, the city doesn’t enforce those rules, leading to routine violations from officeholders and their challengers alike. A new proposal filed by Council Member Julian Ramirez seeks to encourage more timely reports by requiring the city secretary to file a sworn complaint with the Texas Ethics Commission anytime a candidate misses a deadline. “With no penalty assessed for not meeting the deadline, filers can ignore the requirement with impunity,” the proposal reads. “Because violators are not held accountable, the public’s confidence and trust in its government is undermined.” Ramirez is pushing the idea through Proposition A, which allows any three City Council to place an item on the city council agenda. The proposal, which is also supported by Council Members Amy Peck, Sallie Alcorn and Joaquin Martinez, must pass a legal review before being scheduled for a vote. […] Under state law, contenders for Houston mayor, controller, and city council seats are required to post reports with donations and spending twice a year, with extra reports due before each election day. In theory, violations of those rules could be addressed in two ways, Ramirez said. Complaints could be routed to the Office of the Inspector General or to the city ethics commission, but in practice, Houston has not used either mechanism to enforce its laws. The ethics commission, in particular, does not appear to have met for at least a decade. The result is that, in recent election cycles, up to 25% of all candidates failed to file reports of contributions and expenditures on time, or at all. In some cases, candidates only filed after being contacted for comment by the news media. Ramirez’ proposal takes a third route, explicitly asking the state to step in. “It shouldn’t solely be on the Chronicle to hold people accountable for not filing or for late filing,” Ramirez said. […] City-specific laws, like contribution limits, will still go unchecked unless Houston pursues its own ethics enforcement, said Andrew Cates, an Austin-based attorney who regularly practices before TEC. Other major cities, including Austin and San Antonio, generally have functioning ethics bodies to enforce rules governing everything from campaign reports to lobbyist filings. “Kicking that responsibility over the state, that’s fine, but what are you going to do if someone breaks your city code?” Cates said. Ramirez said he still hopes to see broader city-level reforms, such as changes to the information the inspector general could make public as the office investigates misconduct.

As I said, I’m fine with this, and kudos to CM Ramirez and the others who support this via Prop A so it can get on the agenda. But let’s keep our expectations in perspective here. One, as noted in the story, the Texas Ethics Commission is hardly a strong enforcement mechanism, as even for the most egregious matters they pursue the biggest sanctions are fines in the five-figure range, generally imposed on candidates with million dollar-plus treasuries, with no punishment that I’m aware of for not paying up. Two, as noted at the end, this is about one type of campaign finance sin only, with no mechanism for bad information in reports, donations in excess of statutory limits, shady PACs, and so on. Both of these can also be investigated as criminal offenses, and the most serious cases are, but an awful lot slides by because there’s no real enforcement mechanism. The local ethics commission, if rebuilt and given some actual power, is probably the best bet here. I’ll take CM Ramirez at his word that this is a first step, so we’ll see where we go from here.

I would also note that in my experience, as someone who checks campaign finance reports regularly, the biggest offenders are the least serious and organized candidates. Look at the list given in this story. With the exception of former CM Richard Nguyen, who was a cipher in his own right, none of those people raised any money, many of them had no online campaign presence, and none of them got a noticeable number of votes. Allowing for some discretion, in who should be complained about and who can be safely ignored, would reduce the number of frivolous complaints and make it more likely the TEC will pursue the ones that matter. Again, having a local ethics commission would probably be the better way to go.

This ordinance is still a few weeks away from being considered by Council, so there’s time for improvements. I’m happy to see us talking about this, and I’m hopeful this can be made better before it’s voted on. Campos has more.

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