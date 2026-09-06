We need to know who these judges are

I want names.

Some attorneys are making millions of public dollars representing poor defendants through a long-criticized appointment system that has become a key driver of Harris County’s budget woes despite Commissioners Court aggressively ramping up funding for the public defender’s office in recent years.

Unlike many urban areas, Harris County relies largely on private attorneys to satisfy the Constitutional requirement that defendants who cannot afford their own counsel be given taxpayer-funded lawyers. The cost of this system has ballooned in recent years, and critics say it risks leaving countless defendants with inadequate help in court, as a new county audit shows many private attorneys continue to take on far more cases than experts recommend.

Hoping to save money and ensure each case gets adequate attention, Commissioners Court began increasing funding to the public defender’s office three years ago. The goal was for staff attorneys to soon take on half of all cases in which defendants cannot afford their own counsel.

Public defenders are handling a growing share of cases. But county leaders are now entering the fourth year of what was intended to be a three-year plan and the office is still representing less than a quarter of all indigent defendants – partly because judges often choose to assign private attorneys rather than public defenders.

Indigent defense costs also have continued to rise. One cause is a 2023 policy change intended to spur private attorneys to spend more time on their poor clients’ cases by paying them for time they spend working cases outside of the courthouse.

Yet a new county audit shows dozens of attorneys are carrying far more cases than anyone can effectively work, experts said.

The Texas Indigent Defense Commission recommends attorneys handle no more than 128 felonies or 226 misdemeanors per year. But an audit published Aug. 13 shows dozens of appointed attorneys exceeded those benchmarks between 2023 and 2025 – with one attorney collecting payment for 1,000 felonies in a single year, and others handling hundreds.

“Some defense counsels are pulling in $1 million a year,” said Thomas Hogan, an assistant professor at the South Texas College of Law. “That’s ridiculous, when a public defender is probably making somewhere between $100,000 to $200,000, regardless of whether they’re handling five capital murder cases or a bunch of misdemeanors.”

Commissioners continue to grapple with the climbing costs amid a projected $129 million deficit for the fiscal year that starts Oct. 1.

Budget officials expect a modest drop in indigent defense costs for the next fiscal year, but their estimates have consistently been too optimistic. These costs in the current budget year are projected to be $126 million — $23 million over budget and more than double what the county spent 5 years ago.

County budget director Daniel Ramos said at an Aug. 17 budget meeting that indigent defense and jail outsourcing costs had “driven at least half of this deficit over the last few years.”

Pay rates for private attorneys are set by the county’s district court judges, over whom commissioners have no authority. Ramos said “I live in fear” that the judges would choose to again increase the rates appointed attorneys can charge the county, which are already far higher than in peer counties.