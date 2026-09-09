Judicial Q&A: Judge M. Monica Singh

(Note: As I have done in past elections, I am running a series of Q&As for Democratic judicial candidates. I ran a series of these for candidates in contested primaries, and now these are for the rest of the candidates. I am running these responses in the order that I receive them from the candidates. Much more information about Democratic candidates, including links to interviews and judicial Q&As, can be found on Erik Manning’s spreadsheet.

1. Who are you and in which court do you preside?

I’m Judge M Monica Singh, and I have been presiding over Harris County Civil Court at Law No. 4 since 2022.

Before taking the bench, I spent over 20 years as a litigator, trying more than 100 cases to verdict and handling over 1,000 cases in total across my 25 years of practice, in the exact same area of law my court now hears. That experience shapes how I run court every single day.

Harris County’s first civil associate judge court was created during my time on the bench, and County Court at Law No. 5, the first new civil court established in Harris County since 1977, came together through bipartisan work I was proud to be part of. My court runs with near-zero backlog and resolves cases in roughly 365 days, so litigants aren’t left waiting years for their day in court.

I’m also proud to be the first elected female Sikh judge in the country, and I was the founder and currently serve as President of the Sikh National Bar Association, where I work to expand representation and access to justice within the legal profession, nationally and internationally.

I run on three principles: efficiency, empathy, and experience. That’s the standard I hold myself to on the bench, and it’s what I bring to every case that comes before me.

2. What kind of cases does this court hear?

Harris County Civil Court at Law No. 4 hears civil disputes with an amount in controversy up to $325,000, covering cases like breach of contract, personal injury, malpractice, and business disputes. My court also has jurisdiction over eminent domain proceedings, suits involving title to real or personal property, defamation claims, and appeals of civil cases from Harris County Justice Courts.

In short, this is where everyday people and businesses in Harris County come to resolve real disputes that matter to their lives and livelihoods, and it’s exactly the kind of work I spent over 20 years doing as a litigator before I took the bench.

3. What have been your main accomplishments during your time on this bench?

When I got on the bench, I was shocked at the scale of the housing crisis coming through the courts. It pushed me to think about practical, manageable ways to get people to their day in court faster, without cutting corners on fairness. I approached Commissioner Briones, and together we identified ARPA funding that helped establish Harris County’s first civil associate judge court.

That court has helped keep cases moving efficiently while still giving each one the attention it deserves. Building on that momentum, bipartisan work also helped establish County Court at Law No. 5, the first new civil court created in Harris County since 1977.

The result has been a docket with near-zero backlog and case resolution in roughly 365 days, so litigants aren’t left waiting years for resolution. Trial planning conferences have also become standard practice, giving everyone involved a real voice in setting dates that work for their case and their lives.

4. What do you hope to accomplish in your courtroom going forward?

I want to keep building on the efficiency my court has achieved, without ever losing sight of the people behind each case. The housing crisis showed me that access to the courts isn’t just a legal issue, it’s a practical one. Going forward, I want to keep finding ways to make the process faster and more manageable for the people who need it most, whether that’s expanding on the associate judge model, using technology to cut down wait times, or continuing to hold planning conferences that give litigants and attorneys real input into their own cases.

I also want to keep strengthening public trust in the courts by making sure every person who walks into my courtroom, regardless of background or resources, feels heard and treated with the same respect and attention.

At its core, my goal is simple: a courtroom that moves efficiently, treats people with empathy, and reflects the experience it takes to actually understand what’s at stake for the people in front of me.

5. Why is this race important?

This race matters because the courts are where people experience the justice system directly, and that experience shapes whether they trust it. Harris County is one of the most diverse counties in the country, and the people who come through our courts deserve judges who understand what’s actually at stake for them, not just the law on paper.

This seat also matters because of what’s been built here. Near-zero backlog, roughly 365-day case resolution, the first civil associate judge court in Harris County, and County Court at Law No. 5, the first new civil court in the county since 1977, didn’t happen by accident. They happened because someone was willing to do the work of building practical solutions instead of just maintaining the status quo. Losing that progress would mean litigants waiting longer, cases piling up, and a return to a system that moves slower than people’s lives do.

Ultimately, this race is about whether Harris County keeps a court that treats efficiency, empathy, and experience as non-negotiable, or risks losing ground on all three.

6. Why should people vote for you in November?

Vote for me because I bring efficiency, empathy, and experience to the bench, and I’ve proven all three. Over 25 years and 1,000-plus cases as a litigator, in the exact same area of law my court now hears, taught me what people actually need when they walk into a courtroom. As a judge, I’ve turned that experience into results: near-zero backlog, roughly 365-day case resolution, the first civil associate judge court in Harris County, and County Court at Law No. 5, the first new civil court in the county since 1977.

But results alone aren’t the whole story. I run my courtroom the way I wished someone had run mine when I was a litigator missing family moments to an unpredictable docket. That’s why I hold planning conferences for trial, so people have a real voice in their own case.

Harris County deserves a judge who has done the work, understands the stakes, and keeps building solutions instead of settling for the status quo. That’s what I offer on November’s ballot.

PREVIOUSLY:

Judge Damiane Dianne Curvey, 280th Family District Court

From the primaries:

Judge Kristen Hawkins, Supreme Court Justice, Place 7

Sarah Beth Landau, Chief Justice of the Fourteenth Court of Appeals

Judge Tanya Garrison, 157th Civil District Court

Julia Maldonado, 183rd Criminal District Court

Judge Brian Warren, 209th Criminal District Court

Judge Josh Hill, 232nd Criminal District Court

Judge Leah Shapiro, 315th Juvenile District Court

Judge James Horwitz, Harris County Probate Court #4

Ebony Williams, Harris County Civil Court at Law #2

Judge Andrew Wright, Harris County Criminal Court at Law #7

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