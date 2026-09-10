Judicial Q&A: Judge Cory Sepolio

(Note: As I have done in past elections, I am running a series of Q&As for Democratic judicial candidates. I ran a series of these for candidates in contested primaries, and now these are for the rest of the candidates. I am running these responses in the order that I receive them from the candidates. Much more information about Democratic candidates, including links to interviews and judicial Q&As, can be found on Erik Manning’s spreadsheet.

1. Who are you and in which court do you preside?

Hello. I’m Cory Don Sepolio, judge of the 269th Civil District Court.

2. What kind of cases does this court hear?

This is a civil district court. Texas civil district courts hear disputes involving money, damages or rights, They preside over important matters such as personal injury, oil and gas rights, breach of contract claims, water rights, government taking land, business disputes, title disputes involving land, criminal expunction cases, emergency restraining orders, and election contests. Because they have general jurisdiction, district courts also take on any civil matters not specifically assigned to other courts, allowing them to serve as Texas’s broad, catch‐all forum for resolving significant legal disputes. In addition, the legislature assigns several administrative duties to Texas civil district courts as well.

If a civil case in Texas is substantial, complex, or doesn’t fit neatly into another court’s jurisdiction, chances are it’s heard in a district court.

3. What have been your main accomplishments during your time on this bench?

As Judge, for the past eight years, I have a reputation for being trusted by both sides of the bar. I am one of the highest rated judges in the county. Out of the civil district court judges I am among the top in closures, trials. When hurricane Harvey bogged down the courthouses I continued to move our docket. When the pandemic closed the courthouse, I worked with county leadership and court administration to continue to move cases in a safe and equitable manner. I appoint lawyers from underrepresented communities to roles in the 269th. I mentor interns, young attorneys, and judges.

4. What do you hope to accomplish in your courtroom going forward?

I will continue to reduce the court’s docket with an eye towards justice and equity. I plan to work with our partners in the courthouse to create space for expedited mediations and trials to allow parties who wish, to obtain a quick and cost effective resolution to their claims.

5. Why is this race important?

I respect our system of resolving disputes and want to ensure the 269th will have the experience necessary to continue our work.

6. Why should people vote for you in November?

As a trial attorney I have a proven record of exemplary results. I have 28 years of legal experience. The benefit of 23 years in high stakes litigation, including 100 jury trials across Texas. I’ve handled everything from common law negligence, wrongful death, breach of contract cases, to capital murder and intoxicated manslaughter. I have represented hundreds of civil clients, both plaintiffs and defendants in court. I supervised attorneys, peace officers, paralegals, secretarial staff, court staff and interns. I am qualified above others in Experience, Temperament, and Impartiality for this bench.

PREVIOUSLY:

Judge Damiane Dianne Curvey, 280th Family District Court

Judge M. Monica Singh, Harris County Civil Court at Law #4

From the primaries:

Judge Kristen Hawkins, Supreme Court Justice, Place 7

Sarah Beth Landau, Chief Justice of the Fourteenth Court of Appeals

Judge Tanya Garrison, 157th Civil District Court

Julia Maldonado, 183rd Criminal District Court

Judge Brian Warren, 209th Criminal District Court

Judge Josh Hill, 232nd Criminal District Court

Judge Leah Shapiro, 315th Juvenile District Court

Judge James Horwitz, Harris County Probate Court #4

Ebony Williams, Harris County Civil Court at Law #2

Judge Andrew Wright, Harris County Criminal Court at Law #7

Related Posts: